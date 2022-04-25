Kerzner International Assumes Management of Bab Al Shams Desert Resort

Legendary Dubai Resort to Close for Extensive Reimagination and Reopen Under New Rare Finds portfolio

Kerzner International Holdings Limited ("Kerzner"), the owner of the iconic Atlantis Resorts and Residences, ultra-luxury One&Only Resorts worldwide, is proud to announce the launch of Rare Finds; a diverse collection of resorts celebrating the individuality of each property, showcasing their unique identity, location, talent and expertise, with a distinct ability to captivate the imagination, provoke thought and elevate a destination through transformative experiences, unmatched food and beverage offerings and spectacular entertainment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005184/en/

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort joins Kerzner International's newly introduced Rare Finds collection (Photo: Business Wire)

Under this new vertical, Kerzner has assumed management of Bab Al Shams, Dubai's quintessential desert resort, owned by Meydan. The resort will close for an extensive reimagination between May 2022 and early 2023, reopening as part of Rare Finds.

"I am excited to welcome Bab Al Shams Desert Resort to the newly introduced Rare Finds collection. The addition of this legacy landmark desert resort marks Kerzner International's continued growth and expansion within the region," commented Philippe Zuber, CEO of Kerzner International. "We have been part of Dubai's storied history with one of the first ultra-luxury resorts with One&Only Royal Mirage followed by the epochal Atlantis, The Palm and we continue to be very bullish on the destination with the upcoming opening of Atlantis, The Royal Resort & Residences later this year and One&Only One Za'abeel joining Bab Al Shams next year. We are thrilled to continue to be part of the future of Dubai, and we look forward to welcoming guests to discover this new, evolved idyllic retreat."

The extensive reimagination of the iconic desert resort will introduce a completely renewed aesthetic whilst maintaining the resort's authentic equestrian identity. Captivating destination experiences and vibrant entertainment will be the beating heart of the reborn resort, spreading an intangible energy to every stay, imprinting everlasting memories. Guests can return to reimagined, world-class culinary experiences such as modern Arabic cuisine, a rooftop lounge, and al fresco dining. Championing local producers and using responsibly sourced ingredients, each outlet will showcase the exceptional array of sensorial and theatrical dining available throughout the resort.

The much-loved desert infinity pool will also return, offering guests the opportunity to escape from city life and enjoy the tranquil surroundings from plush sun-loungers and private cabanas. The Desert Spa will invite guests to step into a calming mirage to unwind and rejuvenate through both traditional and contemporary treatments, such as Hammam and Hot Sand therapy. With state-of-the-art facilities including couples' treatment rooms with plunge pool, sauna and steam rooms, an indoor courtyard pool and a relaxation area, the spa in conjunction with the resort's fitness facilities, the Body & Soul Centre, will develop holistic programmes tailored to refresh and rejuvenate any tired mind, body, and soul.

In keeping with Rare Find's focus on discovering a destination in a truly authentic way, Bab al Shams will offer an endless selection of expertly curated itineraries and bespoke outdoor activities, tailored to each individual guest. Every getaway will be filled with delightful, unexpected adventures such as desert equestrian sports, star gazing with in-house astronomers, sandboarding amongst the dunes, archery, thrilling desert safaris, fireside storytelling, exhilarating hot air balloon rides and countless more. The family-friendly resort will have numerous break out spaces and activities, including a game room and family entertainment venue offering a multi-generational resort experience.

Bab Al Shams will provide a dreamy setting for weddings, events and celebrations, for corporate meetings and incentive retreats with indoor and outdoor event spaces that can host up to 500 guests.

Taking the helm as General Manager will be Gilles Sohier, joining the legacy resort from his most recent post as Resort Manager at One&Only Royal Mirage in Dubai, where he leads the team in delivering memorable guest experiences.

"Bab Al Shams is the original immersive desert experience in Dubai, having first opened its doors in 2004," says Issam Galadari, CEO of Meydan City Corporation. "We are looking forward to working closely with the Kerzner team to bring their exceptional service standards and renowned expertise to invigorate and breathe new life into this resort, that holds a special place in the hearts of UAE residents and visitors alike."

Joining people together through authentic and soulful experiences, Rare Finds is a collection of hotels and resorts that bring the essence of a destination to the forefront, their proximity to rich cultures offering distinctly humbling journeys of incredible discovery. Kerzner will continue to strategically grow the Rare Finds Portfolio, carefully curating a selection of further uniquely captivating properties over the coming years.

Kerzner International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, is a leading international developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences and innovative entertainment and gaming experiences. Kerzner's flagship brand Atlantis includes Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, a 1,500-room, water-themed resort on The Palm, overlooking the Arabian Sea and mainland Dubai and Atlantis, Sanya Hainan in China; and in development, Atlantis, The Royal Resort & Residences in Dubai. Under the One&Only brand, Kerzner manages some of the most top-rated ultra-luxury resorts in the world, located in Montenegro, Mexico, Mauritius, the Maldives, South Africa, Dubai, Rwanda, Malaysia, and Australia. Upcoming immersive lifestyle brand, SIRO is the newest hospitality experience from Kerzner, focusing on holistic health and wellness. Additionally, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, mazaganbeachresort.com, a 500-room destination golf and casino resort in Morocco, is also operated by Kerzner. For more information on our brands, please visit: atlantis.com, oneandonlyresorts.com, or sirohotels.com. For more information on Kerzner International, please visit Kerzner.com.

Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. It includes a wide range of commercial developments, sports, hotels, entertainment and fun facilities, schools, residential villa communities with luxury waterfront developments. For more information, please visit www.meydan.ae/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005184/en/