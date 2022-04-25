Generate Biomedicines Expands Leadership Team With Addition of Sean Martin as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

Former Baxter International General Counsel Mr. Martin brings extensive experience in patent portfolio and global legal counsel expertise

Generate Biomedicines, whose machine learning-powered generative biology platform can rapidly invent new drugs across a wide range of protein modalities and previously undiscoverable protein therapeutics, today announced that Sean Martin has been named the company's Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, overseeing all legal and compliance matters.

Mr. Martin brings deep corporate and commercial healthcare experience to Generate. For the past five years, he was General Counsel and Senior Vice President at Baxter International Inc., a leading global healthcare company that provides products, digital health solutions, and therapies in more than 100 countries. Under his leadership, Mr. Martin successfully managed the legal, compliance, and government affairs matters for several key projects including the largest acquisition in Baxter's history, Hillrom, Inc., and a restatement of some of the company's financial results for several previous years following a self-disclosure to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Before that role, he was General Counsel, Senior Vice President and Secretary at Apollo Education Group, the parent company of the for-profit University of Phoenix, which was sold to Apollo Global Management in 2017. Previously, he was Vice President for Commercial Law and Corporate Law at Amgen, and Vice President and Deputy General Counsel for Litigation at Fresenius Medical Care North America, a renal care company. Earlier in his career, Mr. Martin was a law firm partner at Foley & Lardner LLP and served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Chicago for eight years, prosecuting federal criminal cases.

"We're delighted that Sean is joining the Generate Biomedicines team given his exemplary track record in global healthcare and broader business leadership. His impressive experience in intellectual property creation and expansion, corporate partnerships and transactions, and crucial legal, ethics, and compliance matters will help propel our growth as we pioneer the field of generative biology," said Mike Nally, Generate's Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Martin commented, "I am thrilled to be joining Generate at such an exciting time. With its $370 million Series B funding, partnership with Amgen, and significant advances in the company's generative biology platform, the company is poised to revolutionize drug development through computer-designed protein therapeutics for potentially any disease target."

Mr. Martin graduated summa cum laude from the University of Michigan with a bachelor's degree in history and graduated magna cum laude from the Harvard Law School.

About Generative Biology

Generative biology represents a fundamental shift in therapeutic development that is driven by machine intelligence. This new approach leaves traditional trial and error methods of drug discovery behind and is ushering in a new era of programmable drug engineering. Rather than "discovering" what's observable in the lab, Generate Biomedicines is creating therapeutic opportunities by identifying specific biological processes involved in disease that can be modulated with a wide range of protein modalities. The promise of generative biology goes beyond existing proteins found in nature and can generate entirely novel, de novo proteins that are purpose-built to address an existing or emerging therapeutic need. Generative biology will enable therapeutic achievements never before possible, creating entirely new ways to treat all types of diseases, drastically increasing the success rate, and reducing the time required for drug discovery.

About Generate Biomedicines

Generate Biomedicines is the first drug generation company, pioneering a machine learning-powered multimodality generative biology platform with the ability to generate new drugs on demand across a wide range of biologic modalities. Through the seamless integration of computational and wet lab capabilities, Generate's platform can drastically improve the speed at which targets and therapeutics are identified and validated, the specificity of target engagement by generated proteins, and the cost of identifying and developing clinical candidates. The company's platform represents a potentially fundamental shift in what's possible in the field of therapeutic development, addressing key challenges of drug discovery and drastically expanding the available search space for novel biomedicines. Generate Biomedicines was founded by Flagship Pioneering after two years of foundational research in its Labs unit and launched in 2020. Learn more about Generate Biomedicines by visiting https://generatebiomedicines.com/ or following the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

