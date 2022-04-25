Europe Risk Management Market to to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe Risk Management Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Risk management is the process of assessing, identifying, and controlling of threats for protection of capital and earnings of an organization. These risks come from a variety of sources including legal liabilities, financial uncertainties, strategic management errors, technology issues, natural disasters, and accidents. Risk management software, which comes as web-based or cloud-based software, are used by various organizations to identify, access, and control different types of risks associated with an organization.

In addition, it also helps organizations to manage different types of issues, which include legal liabilities, financial uncertainty, security threats, natural disasters, and data-related risks. Furthermore, risk management software helps organizations to increase their capabilities in recognizing real time risk and efficiently improving decision making. It helps an organization to analyze, aggregate, and visualize value of efforts devoted in risk management.

Numerous factors such as increase in concern related to data security in enterprises and increase in strict government regulatory compliances across the region drive growth of the Europe risk management market. In addition, rise in adoption of risk management in financial industries and growth in internet of things landscape across the globe positively impacts growth of the market. However, high cost and complexity in installation and configuration of software of risk management hamper growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in demand from developing economies and integration of artificial intelligence in risk management software are expected to provide major opportunities for growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Europe risk management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and country. In terms of component, it is segmented into software and services. In terms of deployment model, it is segmented into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, manufacturing, government & defense, and others. By country, it is analyzed across the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Europe risk management market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the Europe risk management market size is provided.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the Europe risk management market.

The quantitative analysis of the Europe risk management market from 2020 to 2030 is provided to determine the Europe risk management market potential

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in data and security concerns among enterprises

Increase in stringent government regulatory compliances

Growth of IoT landscape

Rise in adoption of risk management among financial institutions

Restraint

High cost and complexity in installation and configuration of the software

Opportunities

Integration of advanced technologies in risk management software

Rise in demand from developing countries of Europe

Market Segmentation

By Component

Software

Service

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

SME

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Other

By Country

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Key Players

Camms.

Fusion Risk Management, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Lockpath, Inc.

Logicmanager, Inc.

SafetyCulture

SAP SE

SAS INSTITUTE INC.

SERVICENOW

Sword GRC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ok3qv9

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005493/en/