Sissel Receives Seven Pillars of Humanity Creativity Award in Salt Lake City

Saturday during a private function, The Roots of Humanity Foundation, Lehi, Utah, awarded Sissel the Seven Pillars of Humanity Creativity Award for her history of performances representing goodness in humanity. Sissel's music is renowned for her messages of hope.

The Foundation gives the award to people who express the greatest attributes of humanity as represented by The Seven Pillars of Humanity.

"Sissel emanates all of the characteristics of human capability," said artist Tom Holdman and founding board member for the Roots of Humanity Foundation. "We couldn't be more pleased to honor her talent as a singing artist around the globe. The award corresponds with our Seven Pillars of Humanity, stained glass panels depicting the seven noble characteristics of human capability: Knowledge, Creativity, Faith, Love, Unity, Freedom, and Courage. Sissel's work and love for humanity exudes the significance of our Creativity panel."

This is the first annual giving of the seven awards. Sissel is the first to receive the Seven Pillar Creativity Award. The first Seven Pillar Courage award was given to Mary Major in August.

"[The Pillars of Humanity are] something that everyone should see throughout the world," said Sissel. [They] go straight to my heart. You have given me this creativity award, and I feel like I should give you a creativity award."

The pillars are original pieces of stained glass art created as a thesis for the Sphere of Light (SOL), which is a momentous artistic project to be placed in Lehi, Utah. The structure will be home to the largest stained glass art creation in the world and will serve as a place of personal inspiration, reflection, healing, and growth, with a purpose to educate, unite, and connect individuals by expressing all the commonalities of humanity. Each of the Seven Pillar panels are 3.5 feet wide by 7 feet tall.

About Sissel

Sissel has gained praise and recognition all over the world for her angelic and powerful voice. Her voice is considered a Norwegian national treasure.

She has recorded and collaborated with many different types of groups, singers, and musicians.

When Norway celebrated its 100th anniversary of independence in 2005, Sissel was invited to represent Norway on the longest running program in history, "Music and the Spoken Word," recorded with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, and later to record, "The Spirit of the Season."

About the Roots of Humanity

The Roots of Humanity Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. The Foundation works to raises funds to create stained glass art projects around the world. It is currently focused on creating the Sphere of Light project in Lehi, a momentous experience of stained glass structure and art.

