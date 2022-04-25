Global Satellite Services Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring EchoStar, Eutelsat and Inmarsat Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Satellite Services Market (2022-2027) by Type, End User and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Satellite Services Market is estimated to be USD 131.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 152.84 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Satellite Services Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Satellite Services Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in Demand for High-Resolution Imaging
- High Demand for Managed Network Services
- Increasing Focus of Data Applications and Services
Restraints
- Stringent Regulations related to Satellite Services
- High Cost of Investment
Opportunities
- Increasing Ground Station Network as a Service for Next-Generation Satellites
- Expand Satellite Capacity and Related Infrastructure
- Growing AI Application in Satellite Services
Challenges
- Unreliable Signal
- Decreasing Demand for Television Services from Developed Economies
- Compliance Issues with Applicable Export Control Laws and Regulations
Market Segmentation
The Global Satellite Services Market is segmented based on Type, and End User.
- Type, the market is classified into Consumer Services, Fixed Satellite Services, Mobile Satellite Services, Remote Sensing, and Space Flight Management Services.
- End User, the market is classified into Media, Government & Defense, Aviation & Aerospace, Retail & Enterprise, and Others.
- Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Companies Mentioned
- Asia Satellite Telecommunications Co. Ltd.
- EchoStar Corporation
- Eutelsat S.A.
- Inmarsat plc.
- Intelsat S.A.
- Measat
- Intersputnik
- PCCW Global
- SES S.A.
- Viasat, Inc
- Thuraya Telecommunications Company
- China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd.
- Spacecom International
- Thaicom Public Company Limited
- ImageSat International
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Maxar Technologies
- Planet Labs Inc.
- Satellite Imaging Corporation
- SpecTIR LLC
- East View Geospatial Inc.
- Trimble Inc
- Ursa Space Systems Inc.
- Lockheed Martin
- Dish Network
- Boeing Satellite Systems, Inc
- Northrop Grumman
- Iridium Satellite Communications
- S.T. Engineering
- Hiber Global
- ThinKom Satellite
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6q7ah
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005483/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
