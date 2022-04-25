Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $1.32
- Net Income $54.8 Million
- Board of Directors Declares Dividend of $0.70 Per Common Share
Bank of Hawaii Corporation BOH today reported diluted earnings per common share of $1.32 for the first quarter of 2022, compared with diluted earnings per common share of $1.55 in the previous quarter and $1.50 in the same quarter last year. Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $54.8 million, down 14.1% from the fourth quarter of 2021 and down 8.5% from the first quarter of 2021.
"Bank of Hawaii had a good start to 2022 with solid operating performance," said Peter Ho, Chairman, President, and CEO. "We saw good continuing momentum in core loan and deposit growth and expansion in core net interest margin. Asset quality continued its stable trend, and capital and liquidity remain strong."
Financial Highlights
-
The return on average assets for the first quarter of 2022 was 0.97% compared with 1.12% in the previous quarter and 1.15% in the same quarter of 2021. The return on average common equity for the first quarter of 2022 was 15.44% compared with 17.40% in the previous quarter and 17.65% in the same quarter of 2021.
- The decrease from prior quarter was primarily driven by lower provision release and seasonal payroll expenses.
- The decrease from prior year was primarily driven by lower provision release.
-
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $125.3 million, a decrease of 0.9% from the fourth quarter of 2021 and an increase of 3.9% from the first quarter of 2021. Net interest margin was 2.34% in the first quarter of 2022, unchanged compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of 9 basis points from the same quarter of 2021.
- One-time significant items in the fourth quarter of 2021 included a negative $0.9 million adjustment to net interest income for deferred mortgage loan fees related to prior quarters of 2021. The adjustment had a negative impact of 2 basis points on the net interest margin.
- The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2022 was a net benefit of $5.5 million compared with a net benefit of $9.7 million in the previous quarter and a net benefit of $14.3 million in the same quarter of 2021.
- Noninterest income was $43.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 2.3% from the previous quarter and an increase of 1.4% from the same quarter of 2021.
-
Noninterest expense was $103.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 2.2% from the previous quarter and an increase of 5.1% from the same quarter of 2021.
- Noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2022 included seasonal payroll expenses of approximately $3.7 million.
- One-time significant items in the fourth quarter of 2021 included $1.2 million related to an increase in vacation carryover limits.
- Noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2021 included seasonal payroll expenses of approximately $2.1 million, charges related to the rollout of contactless cards of $1.9 million, and separation expenses of $1.8 million.
-
The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 22.15% compared with 17.08% in the previous quarter and 24.09% during the same quarter of 2021.
- The fourth quarter of 2021 included a $3.6 million benefit due to larger than expected tax credits from 2020 and a reduction in the valuation allowance related to low-income housing partnerships.
Asset Quality
The Company's overall asset quality continued to remain strong during the first quarter of 2022.
- Total non-performing assets were $20.0 million at March 31, 2022, up by $1.0 million from December 31, 2021 and up $2.1 million from March 31, 2021. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate were 0.16% at the end of the quarter, an increase of 1 basis point from the end of both the prior quarter and same quarter of 2021.
-
Net loan and lease charge-offs during the first quarter of 2022 were $1.5 million or 0.05% annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding.
- Net loan and lease charge-offs for the first quarter of 2022 were comprised of charge-offs of $3.9 million partially offset by recoveries of $2.4 million.
- Compared to the prior quarter, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $0.8 million or 3 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding.
- Compared to the same quarter of 2021, net loan and lease charge-offs decreased by $1.4 million or 5 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $152.0 million at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $5.8 million from December 31, 2021 and $46.3 million from March 31, 2021. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.21% at the end of the quarter, down 8 basis points from the end of the prior quarter and down 42 basis points from the end of the same quarter of 2021.
Balance Sheet
- Total assets were $23.0 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of 0.9% from December 31, 2021 and an increase of 4.8% from March 31, 2021.
-
The investment securities portfolio was $8.7 billion at March 31, 2022, a decrease of 2.5% from December 31, 2021 and an increase of 16.8% from March 31, 2021.
- The investment portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises.
- The increase from March 31, 2021 was primarily due to growth in deposits that outpaced loan growth.
-
Total loans and leases were $12.5 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of 2.3% from December 31, 2021 and an increase of 3.3% from March 31, 2021.
- Total loans and leases excluding PPP loans were $12.5 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of 2.9% from December 31, 2021 and an increase of 9.4% from March 31, 2021.
- Total deposits reached a new record high of $20.7 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of 1.7% from December 31, 2021 and an increase of 5.9% from March 31, 2021.
Capital and Dividends
-
The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.22% at March 31, 2022 compared with 13.56% at December 31, 2021 and 12.35% at March 31, 2021.
- The increase from the same period in 2021 was driven by the issuance of $180 million of Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A in the second quarter of 2021.
-
The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 7.30% at March 31, 2022 compared with 7.32% at December 31, 2021 and 6.61% at March 31, 2021.
- The increase from the same period in 2021 was driven by the aforementioned issuance of preferred stock in the second quarter of 2021.
-
The Company repurchased 116.8 thousand shares of common stock at a total cost of $10.0 million under its share repurchase program in the first quarter of 2022 at an average cost of $85.34 per share repurchased.
- Total remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $75.8 million at March 31, 2022.
- The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on June 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2022.
- On April 5, 2022, the Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend payment of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share, on its preferred stock. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "BOH.PRA." The dividend will be payable on May 2, 2022 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock at the close of business on April 18, 2022.
Conference Call Information
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Financial Highlights
|Table 1
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|For the Period:
|Operating Results
|Net Interest Income
|
$
|
125,263
|
|
$
|
126,388
|
|
$
|
120,569
|
|Provision for Credit Losses
|
|
(5,500
|
)
|
|
(9,700
|
)
|
|
(14,300
|
)
|Total Noninterest Income
|
|
43,551
|
|
|
42,574
|
|
|
42,970
|
|Total Noninterest Expense
|
|
103,874
|
|
|
101,678
|
|
|
98,865
|
|Net Income
|
|
54,834
|
|
|
63,837
|
|
|
59,949
|
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
|
|
1.33
|
|
|
1.56
|
|
|
1.51
|
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|
|
1.32
|
|
|
1.55
|
|
|
1.50
|
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
|
|
0.70
|
|
|
0.70
|
|
|
0.67
|
|Performance Ratios
|Return on Average Assets
|
|
0.97
|
|
%
|
|
1.12
|
|
%
|
|
1.15
|
|
%
|Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
|
|
14.18
|
|
|
15.92
|
|
|
17.65
|
|Return on Average Common Equity
|
|
15.44
|
|
|
17.40
|
|
|
17.65
|
|Efficiency Ratio 1
|
|
61.53
|
|
|
60.18
|
|
|
60.45
|
|Net Interest Margin 2
|
|
2.34
|
|
|
2.34
|
|
|
2.43
|
|Dividend Payout Ratio 3
|
|
52.63
|
|
|
44.87
|
|
|
44.37
|
|Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets
|
|
6.87
|
|
|
7.02
|
|
|
6.51
|
|Average Balances
|Average Loans and Leases
|
$
|
12,290,402
|
|
$
|
12,086,705
|
|
$
|
11,952,587
|
|Average Assets
|
|
22,847,488
|
|
|
22,666,280
|
|
|
21,150,670
|
|Average Deposits
|
|
20,426,076
|
|
|
20,222,470
|
|
|
18,665,222
|
|Average Shareholders' Equity
|
|
1,568,725
|
|
|
1,590,600
|
|
|
1,377,272
|
|Per Share of Common Stock
|Book Value
|
$
|
31.50
|
|
$
|
35.57
|
|
$
|
33.67
|
|Tangible Book Value
|
|
30.71
|
|
|
34.78
|
|
|
32.89
|
|Market Value
|Closing
|
|
83.92
|
|
|
83.76
|
|
|
89.49
|
|High
|
|
92.38
|
|
|
88.96
|
|
|
99.10
|
|Low
|
|
79.60
|
|
|
78.73
|
|
|
75.65
|
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|As of Period End:
|Balance Sheet Totals
|Loans and Leases
|
$
|
12,544,492
|
|
$
|
12,259,076
|
|
$
|
12,140,703
|
|Total Assets
|
|
23,000,317
|
|
|
22,784,941
|
|
|
21,947,271
|
|Total Deposits
|
|
20,716,287
|
|
|
20,360,108
|
|
|
19,556,651
|
|Other Debt
|
|
10,367
|
|
|
10,391
|
|
|
60,459
|
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
1,448,885
|
|
|
1,611,611
|
|
|
1,360,221
|
|Asset Quality
|Non-Performing Assets
|
$
|
19,979
|
|
$
|
18,966
|
|
$
|
17,883
|
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases
|
|
152,028
|
|
|
157,821
|
|
|
198,343
|
|Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 4
|
|
1.21
|
|
%
|
|
1.29
|
|
%
|
|
1.63
|
|
%
|Capital Ratios 5
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|
|
11.83
|
|
%
|
|
12.12
|
|
%
|
|
12.35
|
|
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|
|
13.22
|
|
|
13.56
|
|
|
12.35
|
|Total Capital Ratio
|
|
14.41
|
|
|
14.81
|
|
|
13.61
|
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|
|
7.30
|
|
|
7.32
|
|
|
6.61
|
|Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
|
|
6.30
|
|
|
7.07
|
|
|
6.20
|
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 6
|
|
5.39
|
|
|
6.15
|
|
|
6.06
|
|Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 6
|
|
9.77
|
|
|
11.44
|
|
|
11.78
|
|Non-Financial Data
|Full-Time Equivalent Employees
|
|
2,084
|
|
|
2,056
|
|
|
2,058
|
|Branches
|
|
54
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
63
|
|ATMs
|
|
307
|
|
|
307
|
|
|
361
|
|1 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income).
|2 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets.
|3 Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share.
|4 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.
|5 Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2022 are preliminary.
|6 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is defined by the Company as common shareholders' equity minus goodwill. See Table 2 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Table 2
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
1,448,885
|
|
$
|
1,611,611
|
|
$
|
1,360,221
|
|Less: Preferred Stock
|
|
180,000
|
|
|
180,000
|
|
|
-
|
|Goodwill
|
|
31,517
|
|
|
31,517
|
|
|
31,517
|
|Tangible Common Equity
|
$
|
1,237,368
|
|
$
|
1,400,094
|
|
$
|
1,328,704
|
|Total Assets
|
|
23,000,317
|
|
|
22,784,941
|
|
|
21,947,271
|
|Less: Goodwill
|
|
31,517
|
|
|
31,517
|
|
|
31,517
|
|Tangible Assets
|
$
|
22,968,800
|
|
$
|
22,753,424
|
|
$
|
21,915,754
|
|Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance
|with prescribed regulatory requirements 1
|
$
|
12,663,646
|
|
$
|
12,236,805
|
|
$
|
11,275,565
|
|Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
|
|
6.30
|
%
|
|
7.07
|
%
|
|
6.20
|
%
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)
|
|
5.39
|
%
|
|
6.15
|
%
|
|
6.06
|
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio 1
|
|
13.22
|
%
|
|
13.56
|
%
|
|
12.35
|
%
|Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 1
|
|
9.77
|
%
|
|
11.44
|
%
|
|
11.78
|
%
|1 Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2022 are preliminary.
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Table 3
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|Interest Income
|Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases
|
$
|
94,439
|
|
$
|
97,853
|
|
$
|
99,299
|
|Income on Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|
|
17,100
|
|
|
15,850
|
|
|
15,837
|
|Held-to-Maturity
|
|
18,701
|
|
|
18,325
|
|
|
13,300
|
|Deposits
|
|
4
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
7
|
|Funds Sold
|
|
127
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
137
|
|Other
|
|
202
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
185
|
|Total Interest Income
|
|
130,573
|
|
|
132,309
|
|
|
128,765
|
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|
|
2,353
|
|
|
2,898
|
|
|
4,329
|
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|
|
2,772
|
|
|
2,834
|
|
|
3,533
|
|Funds Purchased
|
|
2
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
1
|
|Other Debt
|
|
183
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
333
|
|Total Interest Expense
|
|
5,310
|
|
|
5,921
|
|
|
8,196
|
|Net Interest Income
|
|
125,263
|
|
|
126,388
|
|
|
120,569
|
|Provision for Credit Losses
|
|
(5,500
|
)
|
|
(9,700
|
)
|
|
(14,300
|
)
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|
|
130,763
|
|
|
136,088
|
|
|
134,869
|
|Noninterest Income
|Trust and Asset Management
|
|
11,276
|
|
|
11,693
|
|
|
11,278
|
|Mortgage Banking
|
|
2,740
|
|
|
2,908
|
|
|
5,862
|
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
|
|
7,272
|
|
|
6,861
|
|
|
6,128
|
|Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges
|
|
12,952
|
|
|
14,439
|
|
|
13,607
|
|Investment Securities Losses, Net
|
|
(1,545
|
)
|
|
(1,258
|
)
|
|
(1,203
|
)
|Annuity and Insurance
|
|
791
|
|
|
876
|
|
|
702
|
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
|
|
2,349
|
|
|
1,907
|
|
|
1,917
|
|Other
|
|
7,716
|
|
|
5,148
|
|
|
4,679
|
|Total Noninterest Income
|
|
43,551
|
|
|
42,574
|
|
|
42,970
|
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and Benefits
|
|
59,924
|
|
|
59,434
|
|
|
56,251
|
|Net Occupancy
|
|
9,826
|
|
|
9,028
|
|
|
9,090
|
|Net Equipment
|
|
9,153
|
|
|
9,105
|
|
|
8,878
|
|Data Processing
|
|
4,560
|
|
|
4,696
|
|
|
6,322
|
|Professional Fees
|
|
3,258
|
|
|
3,427
|
|
|
3,406
|
|FDIC Insurance
|
|
1,502
|
|
|
1,619
|
|
|
1,654
|
|Other
|
|
15,651
|
|
|
14,369
|
|
|
13,264
|
|Total Noninterest Expense
|
|
103,874
|
|
|
101,678
|
|
|
98,865
|
|Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
70,440
|
|
|
76,984
|
|
|
78,974
|
|Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
15,606
|
|
|
13,147
|
|
|
19,025
|
|Net Income
|
$
|
54,834
|
|
$
|
63,837
|
|
$
|
59,949
|
|Preferred Stock Dividends
|
|
1,969
|
|
|
1,969
|
|
|
-
|
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
|
$
|
52,865
|
|
$
|
61,868
|
|
$
|
59,949
|
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
|
$
|
1.33
|
|
$
|
1.56
|
|
$
|
1.51
|
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|
$
|
1.32
|
|
$
|
1.55
|
|
$
|
1.50
|
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
|
$
|
0.70
|
|
$
|
0.70
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|Basic Weighted Average Common Shares
|
|
39,752,679
|
|
|
39,741,063
|
|
|
39,827,590
|
|Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares
|
|
39,956,391
|
|
|
39,955,525
|
|
|
40,071,477
|
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|Table 4
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|Net Income
|
$
|
54,834
|
|
$
|
63,837
|
|
$
|
59,949
|
|Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax:
|Net Unrealized Losses on Investment Securities
|
|
(180,124
|
)
|
|
(26,244
|
)
|
|
(50,050
|
)
|Defined Benefit Plans
|
|
353
|
|
|
8,430
|
|
|
441
|
|Other Comprehensive Loss
|
|
(179,771
|
)
|
|
(17,814
|
)
|
|
(49,609
|
)
|Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
$
|
(124,937
|
)
|
$
|
46,023
|
|
$
|
10,340
|
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Condition
|Table 5
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
|
$
|
2,488
|
|
$
|
2,571
|
|
$
|
4,506
|
|Funds Sold
|
|
356,373
|
|
|
361,536
|
|
|
1,101,631
|
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|
|
4,258,534
|
|
|
4,276,056
|
|
|
4,024,763
|
|Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $4,171,262; $4,646,619; $3,477,346)
|
|
4,489,615
|
|
|
4,694,780
|
|
|
3,464,360
|
|Loans Held for Sale
|
|
5,293
|
|
|
26,746
|
|
|
18,320
|
|Loans and Leases
|
|
12,544,492
|
|
|
12,259,076
|
|
|
12,140,703
|
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|
|
(152,028
|
)
|
|
(157,821
|
)
|
|
(198,343
|
)
|Net Loans and Leases
|
|
12,392,464
|
|
|
12,101,255
|
|
|
11,942,360
|
|Total Earning Assets
|
|
21,504,767
|
|
|
21,462,944
|
|
|
20,555,940
|
|Cash and Due from Banks
|
|
236,193
|
|
|
196,327
|
|
|
286,717
|
|Premises and Equipment, Net
|
|
199,743
|
|
|
199,393
|
|
|
198,107
|
|Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
|
|
93,563
|
|
|
95,621
|
|
|
97,750
|
|Accrued Interest Receivable
|
|
45,392
|
|
|
45,242
|
|
|
47,917
|
|Foreclosed Real Estate
|
|
2,332
|
|
|
2,332
|
|
|
2,332
|
|Mortgage Servicing Rights
|
|
23,968
|
|
|
22,251
|
|
|
22,320
|
|Goodwill
|
|
31,517
|
|
|
31,517
|
|
|
31,517
|
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
|
|
446,926
|
|
|
344,587
|
|
|
291,764
|
|Other Assets
|
|
415,916
|
|
|
384,727
|
|
|
412,907
|
|Total Assets
|
$
|
23,000,317
|
|
$
|
22,784,941
|
|
$
|
21,947,271
|
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand
|
|
7,500,741
|
|
|
7,275,287
|
|
|
6,227,436
|
|Interest-Bearing Demand
|
|
4,591,178
|
|
|
4,628,567
|
|
|
4,379,243
|
|Savings
|
|
7,701,849
|
|
|
7,456,165
|
|
|
7,474,580
|
|Time
|
|
922,519
|
|
|
1,000,089
|
|
|
1,475,392
|
|Total Deposits
|
|
20,716,287
|
|
|
20,360,108
|
|
|
19,556,651
|
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|
|
450,490
|
|
|
450,490
|
|
|
600,490
|
|Other Debt
|
|
10,367
|
|
|
10,391
|
|
|
60,459
|
|Operating Lease Liabilities
|
|
101,274
|
|
|
103,210
|
|
|
105,820
|
|Retirement Benefits Payable
|
|
38,008
|
|
|
38,494
|
|
|
50,687
|
|Accrued Interest Payable
|
|
2,545
|
|
|
2,499
|
|
|
4,109
|
|Taxes Payable
|
|
17,265
|
|
|
11,901
|
|
|
15,599
|
|Other Liabilities
|
|
215,196
|
|
|
196,237
|
|
|
193,235
|
|Total Liabilities
|
|
21,551,432
|
|
|
21,173,330
|
|
|
20,587,050
|
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 180,000 shares;
|issued / outstanding: March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - 180,000)
|
|
180,000
|
|
|
180,000
|
|
|
-
|
|Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares;
|issued / outstanding: March 31, 2022 - 58,717,811 / 40,288,365;
|December 31, 2021 - 58,554,669 / 40,253,193; and March 31, 2021 - 58,553,365 / 40,394,234)
|
|
582
|
|
|
581
|
|
|
580
|
|Capital Surplus
|
|
607,061
|
|
|
602,508
|
|
|
594,804
|
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|
|
(246,153
|
)
|
|
(66,382
|
)
|
|
(41,787
|
)
|Retained Earnings
|
|
1,974,790
|
|
|
1,950,375
|
|
|
1,844,057
|
|Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: March 31, 2022 - 18,429,446; December 31, 2021 - 18,301,476;
|and March 31, 2021 - 18,159,131)
|
|
(1,067,395
|
)
|
|
(1,055,471
|
)
|
|
(1,037,433
|
)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
1,448,885
|
|
|
1,611,611
|
|
|
1,360,221
|
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
23,000,317
|
|
$
|
22,784,941
|
|
$
|
21,947,271
|
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
|Table 6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accum.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compre-
|
|
|
|
Preferred
|
|
Common
|
|
|
hensive
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
Preferred
|
Shares
|
Common
|
Capital
|
Income
|
Retained
|
Treasury
|
|(dollars in thousands)
|
Outstanding
|
Stock
|
Outstanding
|
Stock
|
Surplus
|
(Loss)
|
Earnings
|
Stock
|
Total
|Balance as of December 31, 2021
|
180,000
|
$
|
180,000
|
40,253,193
|
|
$
|
581
|
$
|
602,508
|
$
|
(66,382
|
)
|
$
|
1,950,375
|
|
$
|
(1,055,471
|
)
|
$
|
1,611,611
|
|Net Income
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
54,834
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
54,834
|
|Other Comprehensive Loss
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(179,771
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(179,771
|
)
|Share-Based Compensation
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
4,010
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4,010
|
|Common Stock Issued under Purchase and
|Equity Compensation Plans
|
-
|
|
-
|
197,783
|
|
|
1
|
|
543
|
|
-
|
|
|
(185
|
)
|
|
2,036
|
|
|
2,395
|
|Common Stock Repurchased
|
-
|
|
-
|
(162,611
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(13,960
|
)
|
|
(13,960
|
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock
|($0.70 per share)
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
(28,265
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(28,265
|
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,969
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,969
|
)
|Balance as of March 31, 2022
|
180,000
|
$
|
180,000
|
40,288,365
|
|
$
|
582
|
$
|
607,061
|
$
|
(246,153
|
)
|
$
|
1,974,790
|
|
$
|
(1,067,395
|
)
|
$
|
1,448,885
|
|Balance as of December 31, 2020
|
-
|
|
-
|
40,119,312
|
|
|
580
|
|
591,360
|
|
7,822
|
|
|
1,811,979
|
|
|
(1,037,234
|
)
|
|
1,374,507
|
|Net Income
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
59,949
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
59,949
|
|Other Comprehensive Loss
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(49,609
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(49,609
|
)
|Share-Based Compensation
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
2,780
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,780
|
|Common Stock Issued under Purchase and
|Equity Compensation Plans
|
-
|
|
-
|
310,905
|
|
|
-
|
|
664
|
|
-
|
|
|
(845
|
)
|
|
2,990
|
|
|
2,809
|
|Common Stock Repurchased
|
-
|
|
-
|
(35,983
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(3,189
|
)
|
|
(3,189
|
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock
|($0.67 per share)
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
(27,026
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(27,026
|
)
|Balance as of March 31, 2021
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
40,394,234
|
|
$
|
580
|
$
|
594,804
|
$
|
(41,787
|
)
|
$
|
1,844,057
|
|
$
|
(1,037,433
|
)
|
$
|
1,360,221
|
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1
|Table 7
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|(dollars in millions)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
|
$
|
3.4
|
$
|
-
|
0.45
|
%
|
$
|
2.2
|
$
|
-
|
0.05
|
%
|
$
|
3.2
|
$
|
-
|
0.93
|
%
|Funds Sold
|
|
238.5
|
|
0.1
|
0.21
|
|
273.2
|
|
0.1
|
0.15
|
|
550.6
|
|
0.1
|
0.10
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
|
|
4,399.9
|
|
17.1
|
1.56
|
|
4,308.6
|
|
15.8
|
1.47
|
|
4,007.9
|
|
15.8
|
1.57
|Non-Taxable
|
|
3.0
|
|
-
|
1.93
|
|
5.8
|
|
0.1
|
3.67
|
|
12.3
|
|
0.1
|
4.27
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
|
|
4,567.4
|
|
18.6
|
1.63
|
|
4,757.4
|
|
18.1
|
1.52
|
|
3,385.8
|
|
13.1
|
1.55
|Non-Taxable
|
|
35.8
|
|
0.2
|
2.10
|
|
58.0
|
|
0.3
|
2.31
|
|
38.1
|
|
0.2
|
2.55
|Total Investment Securities
|
|
9,006.1
|
|
35.9
|
1.59
|
|
9,129.8
|
|
34.3
|
1.50
|
|
7,444.1
|
|
29.2
|
1.57
|Loans Held for Sale
|
|
13.7
|
|
0.1
|
2.78
|
|
20.8
|
|
0.1
|
2.85
|
|
26.2
|
|
0.2
|
2.76
|Loans and Leases 2
|Commercial and Industrial
|
|
1,421.9
|
|
10.8
|
3.08
|
|
1,478.0
|
|
14.6
|
3.92
|
|
1,904.5
|
|
14.3
|
3.05
|Commercial Mortgage
|
|
3,158.8
|
|
21.7
|
2.80
|
|
3,075.1
|
|
22.2
|
2.86
|
|
2,846.0
|
|
21.3
|
3.04
|Construction
|
|
227.6
|
|
2.1
|
3.68
|
|
246.8
|
|
2.2
|
3.50
|
|
264.1
|
|
2.3
|
3.48
|Commercial Lease Financing
|
|
98.8
|
|
0.4
|
1.45
|
|
107.4
|
|
0.3
|
1.12
|
|
106.4
|
|
0.4
|
1.43
|Residential Mortgage
|
|
4,343.3
|
|
34.9
|
3.21
|
|
4,293.6
|
|
33.9
|
3.16
|
|
4,146.6
|
|
35.9
|
3.46
|Home Equity
|
|
1,898.9
|
|
13.3
|
2.83
|
|
1,757.8
|
|
12.8
|
2.88
|
|
1,594.1
|
|
12.6
|
3.20
|Automobile
|
|
737.4
|
|
5.9
|
3.23
|
|
730.2
|
|
6.1
|
3.34
|
|
708.3
|
|
6.1
|
3.51
|Other 3
|
|
403.7
|
|
5.5
|
5.47
|
|
397.8
|
|
5.8
|
5.79
|
|
382.6
|
|
6.4
|
6.75
|Total Loans and Leases
|
|
12,290.4
|
|
94.6
|
3.10
|
|
12,086.7
|
|
97.9
|
3.22
|
|
11,952.6
|
|
99.3
|
3.35
|Other
|
|
36.7
|
|
0.2
|
2.21
|
|
34.4
|
|
0.2
|
2.05
|
|
33.4
|
|
0.2
|
2.21
|Total Earning Assets 4
|
|
21,588.8
|
|
130.9
|
2.44
|
|
21,547.1
|
|
132.6
|
2.45
|
|
20,010.1
|
|
129.0
|
2.60
|Cash and Due from Banks
|
|
233.3
|
|
231.3
|
|
270.7
|Other Assets
|
|
1,025.4
|
|
887.9
|
|
869.9
|Total Assets
|
$
|
22,847.5
|
$
|
22,666.3
|
$
|
21,150.7
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
|
|
4,655.4
|
|
0.5
|
0.04
|
|
4,685.7
|
|
0.7
|
0.06
|
|
4,186.4
|
|
0.6
|
0.06
|Savings
|
|
7,540.6
|
|
1.1
|
0.06
|
|
7,443.2
|
|
1.2
|
0.06
|
|
7,016.6
|
|
1.5
|
0.09
|Time
|
|
971.5
|
|
0.8
|
0.34
|
|
1,019.2
|
|
1.0
|
0.40
|
|
1,630.0
|
|
2.2
|
0.56
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
|
13,167.5
|
|
2.4
|
0.07
|
|
13,148.1
|
|
2.9
|
0.09
|
|
12,833.0
|
|
4.3
|
0.14
|Short-Term Borrowings
|
|
6.8
|
|
-
|
0.11
|
|
18.5
|
|
-
|
0.13
|
|
2.4
|
|
-
|
0.09
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|
|
450.5
|
|
2.8
|
2.46
|
|
450.5
|
|
2.8
|
2.46
|
|
600.5
|
|
3.6
|
2.35
|Other Debt
|
|
10.4
|
|
0.2
|
7.05
|
|
10.4
|
|
0.2
|
7.05
|
|
60.5
|
|
0.3
|
2.22
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
|
13,635.2
|
|
5.4
|
0.16
|
|
13,627.5
|
|
5.9
|
0.17
|
|
13,496.4
|
|
8.2
|
0.24
|Net Interest Income
|
$
|
125.5
|
$
|
126.7
|
$
|
120.8
|Interest Rate Spread
|
2.28
|
%
|
2.28
|
%
|
2.36
|
%
|Net Interest Margin
|
2.34
|
%
|
2.34
|
%
|
2.43
|
%
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
|
|
7,258.6
|
|
7,074.4
|
|
5,832.2
|Other Liabilities
|
|
385.0
|
|
373.8
|
|
444.8
|Shareholders' Equity
|
|
1,568.7
|
|
1,590.6
|
|
1,377.3
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
22,847.5
|
$
|
22,666.3
|
$
|
21,150.7
|1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report.
|2 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
|3 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|4 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $254,000, $280,000, and $252,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8a
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
|Compared to December 31, 2021
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
|
$
|
0.3
|
|
$
|
1.0
|
|
$
|
1.3
|
|Non-Taxable
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
0.5
|
|Non-Taxable
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|Total Investment Securities
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
1.6
|
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
|
|
(2.3
|
)
|
|
(1.5
|
)
|
|
(3.8
|
)
|Commercial Mortgage
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|Construction
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|Commercial Lease Financing
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.1
|
|Residential Mortgage
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
1.0
|
|Home Equity
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
0.5
|
|Automobile
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|Other 2
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|Total Loans and Leases
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
(2.5
|
)
|
|
(3.3
|
)
|Total Change in Interest Income
|
|
(1.4
|
)
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
(1.7
|
)
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|Savings
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|Time
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Total Change in Interest Expense
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|Change in Net Interest Income
|
$
|
(1.4
|
)
|
$
|
0.2
|
|
$
|
(1.2
|
)
|1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
|2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8b
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
|Compared to March 31, 2021
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Funds Sold
|
$
|
(0.1
|
)
|
$
|
0.1
|
|
$
|
-
|
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
1.3
|
|Non-Taxable
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
5.5
|
|Total Investment Securities
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
6.7
|
|Loans Held for Sale
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
|
|
(6.0
|
)
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
(3.5
|
)
|Commercial Mortgage
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
(1.8
|
)
|
|
0.4
|
|Construction
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|Commercial Lease Financing
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Residential Mortgage
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
(2.7
|
)
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|Home Equity
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
(1.5
|
)
|
|
0.7
|
|Automobile
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|Other 2
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
(1.2
|
)
|
|
(0.9
|
)
|Total Loans and Leases
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
(5.2
|
)
|
|
(4.7
|
)
|Total Change in Interest Income
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
(4.6
|
)
|
|
1.9
|
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|Savings
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|Time
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
(1.4
|
)
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
(1.4
|
)
|
|
(1.9
|
)
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|Other Debt
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|Total Change in Interest Expense
|
|
(1.9
|
)
|
|
(0.9
|
)
|
|
(2.8
|
)
|Change in Net Interest Income
|
$
|
8.4
|
|
$
|
(3.7
|
)
|
$
|
4.7
|
|1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
|2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Salaries and Benefits
|Table 9
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|Salaries
|
$
|
34,932
|
$
|
35,758
|
$
|
31,569
|Incentive Compensation
|
|
6,111
|
|
6,699
|
|
5,914
|Share-Based Compensation
|
|
3,799
|
|
3,396
|
|
2,584
|Commission Expense
|
|
1,641
|
|
2,094
|
|
2,436
|Retirement and Other Benefits
|
|
4,693
|
|
4,661
|
|
5,517
|Payroll Taxes
|
|
4,944
|
|
2,585
|
|
3,968
|Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance
|
|
3,234
|
|
3,981
|
|
2,424
|Separation Expense
|
|
570
|
|
260
|
|
1,839
|Total Salaries and Benefits
|
$
|
59,924
|
$
|
59,434
|
$
|
56,251
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances
|Table 10
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
|
$
|
1,354,757
|
$
|
1,361,921
|
$
|
1,325,446
|
$
|
1,257,305
|
$
|
1,288,496
|PPP 1
|
|
57,809
|
|
126,779
|
|
268,480
|
|
513,513
|
|
725,485
|Commercial Mortgage
|
|
3,257,689
|
|
3,152,130
|
|
2,994,520
|
|
2,944,435
|
|
2,859,246
|Construction
|
|
248,363
|
|
220,254
|
|
296,052
|
|
277,393
|
|
281,164
|Lease Financing
|
|
98,107
|
|
105,108
|
|
107,526
|
|
110,500
|
|
104,980
|Total Commercial
|
|
5,016,725
|
|
4,966,192
|
|
4,992,024
|
|
5,103,146
|
|
5,259,371
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
|
|
4,405,718
|
|
4,309,602
|
|
4,272,540
|
|
4,264,180
|
|
4,216,976
|Home Equity
|
|
1,958,285
|
|
1,836,588
|
|
1,680,229
|
|
1,594,781
|
|
1,577,500
|Automobile
|
|
742,934
|
|
736,565
|
|
727,234
|
|
714,729
|
|
710,407
|Other 2
|
|
420,830
|
|
410,129
|
|
400,723
|
|
364,542
|
|
376,449
|Total Consumer
|
|
7,527,767
|
|
7,292,884
|
|
7,080,726
|
|
6,938,232
|
|
6,881,332
|Total Loans and Leases
|
$
|
12,544,492
|
$
|
12,259,076
|
$
|
12,072,750
|
$
|
12,041,378
|
$
|
12,140,703
|Deposits
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|Consumer
|
$
|
10,654,192
|
$
|
10,438,844
|
$
|
10,150,199
|
$
|
9,848,285
|
$
|
9,746,713
|Commercial
|
|
8,818,477
|
|
8,641,932
|
|
8,767,733
|
|
8,675,909
|
|
8,241,102
|Public and Other
|
|
1,243,618
|
|
1,279,332
|
|
1,575,746
|
|
1,645,515
|
|
1,568,836
|Total Deposits
|
$
|
20,716,287
|
$
|
20,360,108
|
$
|
20,493,678
|
$
|
20,169,709
|
$
|
19,556,651
|1 The PPP amounts presented, which are reported net of deferred costs and fees, were previously included as a component of the Commercial and Industrial loan class.
|2 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|Table 11
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|Non-Performing Assets
|Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
|
$
|
99
|
|
$
|
243
|
|
$
|
209
|
|
$
|
258
|
|
$
|
293
|
|Commercial Mortgage
|
|
8,065
|
|
|
8,205
|
|
|
8,309
|
|
|
8,413
|
|
|
8,503
|
|Total Commercial
|
|
8,164
|
|
|
8,448
|
|
|
8,518
|
|
|
8,671
|
|
|
8,796
|
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
|
|
3,845
|
|
|
3,305
|
|
|
4,348
|
|
|
2,437
|
|
|
1,804
|
|Home Equity
|
|
5,638
|
|
|
4,881
|
|
|
5,422
|
|
|
5,534
|
|
|
4,951
|
|Total Consumer
|
|
9,483
|
|
|
8,186
|
|
|
9,770
|
|
|
7,971
|
|
|
6,755
|
|Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
|
|
17,647
|
|
|
16,634
|
|
|
18,288
|
|
|
16,642
|
|
|
15,551
|
|Foreclosed Real Estate
|
|
2,332
|
|
|
2,332
|
|
|
2,332
|
|
|
2,332
|
|
|
2,332
|
|Total Non-Performing Assets
|
$
|
19,979
|
|
$
|
18,966
|
|
$
|
20,620
|
|
$
|
18,974
|
|
$
|
17,883
|
|Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
|
|
22
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
9
|
|Total Commercial
|
|
22
|
|
|
-
|