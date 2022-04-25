The Worldwide Hot Melt Adhesives Industry is Expected to Reach $12 Million by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market (2021-2026) by Product, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market is estimated to be $8.84 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $12.06 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Key factors such as growing awareness to preserve the environment, increasing the demand for advanced products from various industries, and rising cognizance of hygiene products boost the market growth. Growth in the pharmaceutical industry and increasing healthcare expenditure provide growth opportunities to the market.

However, limited thermal resistance and availability of alternatives are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the complexity associated with the hard-to-bond substances and fluctuating raw materials prices is a major market challenge.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Henkel, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Jowat, Delo Industrial Adhesives, Exxon Mobil, etc.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Wide Range of Applications

Increasing Replacement of Other Adhesive Technologies by HMAs

Restraints

Complexity Associated with the Hard-to-Bond Substances

Limited Thermal Resistance

Opportunities

Demand for Sustainable Adhesives

Potential in Packaging and Nonwoven Applications

Challenges

Availability of Alternatives

Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

Market Segmentation

The Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market is segmented further based on Product, Application, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified as Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Styrenic Block, Copolymers, Amorphous Poly-alphaolefin (APAO), Polyurethane, Rubber, Polyolefin, and Metallocene Polyolefin.

By Application, the market is classified as Automotive & Transport, Consumer DIY, Packaging, Electronics, Footwear, Nonwoven Hygiene Products, Furniture & Woodwork, and Bookbinding.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Companies Mentioned

