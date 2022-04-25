The Worldwide Hot Melt Adhesives Industry is Expected to Reach $12 Million by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market (2021-2026) by Product, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market is estimated to be $8.84 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $12.06 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%.
Key factors such as growing awareness to preserve the environment, increasing the demand for advanced products from various industries, and rising cognizance of hygiene products boost the market growth. Growth in the pharmaceutical industry and increasing healthcare expenditure provide growth opportunities to the market.
However, limited thermal resistance and availability of alternatives are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the complexity associated with the hard-to-bond substances and fluctuating raw materials prices is a major market challenge.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Henkel, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Jowat, Delo Industrial Adhesives, Exxon Mobil, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Wide Range of Applications
- Increasing Replacement of Other Adhesive Technologies by HMAs
Restraints
- Complexity Associated with the Hard-to-Bond Substances
- Limited Thermal Resistance
Opportunities
- Demand for Sustainable Adhesives
- Potential in Packaging and Nonwoven Applications
Challenges
- Availability of Alternatives
- Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials
Market Segmentation
The Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market is segmented further based on Product, Application, and Geography.
- By Product, the market is classified as Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Styrenic Block, Copolymers, Amorphous Poly-alphaolefin (APAO), Polyurethane, Rubber, Polyolefin, and Metallocene Polyolefin.
- By Application, the market is classified as Automotive & Transport, Consumer DIY, Packaging, Electronics, Footwear, Nonwoven Hygiene Products, Furniture & Woodwork, and Bookbinding.
- By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Arkema
- Ashland
- Avery Dennison
- BASF
- Beardow & Adams
- Bostik
- Delo Industrial Adhesives
- Dow Corning
- Exxon Mobil
- Focke Meler
- H.B. Fuller
- Henkel
- Huntsman
- Illinois Tool Works
- Jowat
- RPM International
- Sika
- Technical Adhesives
- Wisdom Adhesives
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a809ti
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005465/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.