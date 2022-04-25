VAH Takes Delivery of Its First New Airbus A220

Voyager Aviation Holdings, LLC (VAH) announced today that it has delivered one new Airbus A220 on long-term lease to Breeze Airways (Breeze). This aircraft is VAH's first A220 and the first of five new A220s to be delivered to Breeze as part of a sale and leaseback transaction with the airline.

"We are delighted to deliver our first A220 to Breeze and to begin our partnership with the airline and its Management team," VAH President & CEO Mike Lungariello said. "It also aligns with our strategy to continue to diversify and grow new airline partnerships. The performance and fuel efficiency of this A220 aircraft is a key component to the Breeze business strategy. We look forward to the airline's future growth and success."

"We're thrilled to begin our partnership with Voyager Aviation with the first of five new A220s, with the sale/leaseback program," said David Neeleman, Founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. "We look forward to a long relationship as we continue to build our Airbus fleet."

This is VAH's first A220 and delivery from Airbus' U.S. Manufacturing Site. The A220 is the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market and brings together state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and Pratt & Whitney's latest-generation geared turbofan engines. The A220 delivers up to 25% lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions per seat compared to previous generation aircraft, and 50% lower NOx emissions than industry standards. In addition, the aircraft noise footprint is reduced by 50% compared to previous generation aircraft - making the A220 a good neighbor around airports.

About VAH

VAH is a privately held aviation investment firm and commercial aircraft leasing company. Its assets of approximately $2 billion consist primarily of young and modern aircraft.

The Company has a global customer base of prominent airlines that includes Air France, Breeze Airways, Cebu Pacific, ITA, Philippine Airlines, Sichuan Airlines, and Turkish Airlines.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 primarily in the east and southeast of the United States but is expanding west across the U.S. with 86 routes between 29 cities in 18 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze is a low fare carrier offering "new, nice and nonstop flights" between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. Breeze's mission is to make the world of travel simple, affordable and convenient, using technology, ingenuity and kindness to improve the travel experience. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005469/en/