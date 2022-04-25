Global Carpet and Rugs Market (2022 to 2027) - by Type, Material, Distribution Channel, Application and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Carpet and Rugs Market (2022-2027) by Type, Material, Distribution Channel, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Carpet and Rugs Market is estimated to be USD 112.69 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 143.14 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Carpet and Rugs Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Consumer Interest in Interior Decoration

Increasing Demand for Environment-Friendly Carpets

Rapid Urbanization and Globalization

Rising in the Number of Renovation and Remodeling Activities

Restraints

High Prices of Raw Materials

Opportunities

Increases Number of Construction Activity in Emerging Countries

Surging Importance of Organized Retailing

Challenges

Disposal of Wastes

Market Segmentation

The Global Carpet and Rugs Market is segmented based on Type, Material, Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography.

Type, the market is classified into Tufted, Woven, Needle-punched, Knotted, and Others,

Material, the market is classified into Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene (Olefin), Wool, and Others

Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Mass Merchandisers, Home Centers, and Specialty Stores.

Application, the market is classified into Residential and Commercial.

Geography, the market is classified into - Americas, - Europe, - Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

