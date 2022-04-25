Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2021 & 2022-2031: Strategic Initiatives by Key Market Players & Increasing Adoption of Sequencing in Various Research Fields - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Capillary Electrophoresis Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, Mode, Application, End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global capillary electrophoresis market was valued at $318.3 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $586.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Market Overview

Capillary electrophoresis encompasses a rapidly evolving range of consumables, software, and systems that facilitate pathogen detection, viral load estimation, antibiotic and antiviral therapy selection, diagnosis of cancer, and other diseases, by the detection and analysis of proteins and nucleic acid sequences.

Capillary electrophoresis also offers prognostic assessments for a wide range of diseases, as well as assistance with treatment selection and monitoring of drug treatment efficacy and is broadly used for nucleic acid analysis and protein analysis applications.

Our healthcare experts have found the capillary electrophoresis market to be one of the stable markets, and the global market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Factors fueling the growth of the market include strategic initiatives by key market players and increasing adoption of sequencing in various research fields increase in adoption of personalized medicine; despite rapid advanced industry growth, several key issues need to be addressed to facilitate future growth.

Lack of infrastructure and expertise high capital requirement hampering the expansion of global reach uncertain reimbursement scenario further, some of the opportunities, such as government and private support for capillary electrophoresis on large-scale novel diagnostic applications, provide growth to the market.

Within the research report, the market has been segmented on the basis of product type, mode, application, end user, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in advanced technologies such as molecular diagnostics.

Based on region, North America holds the largest share, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and improvised reimbursement policies in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific and Europe regions are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, Bio-Techne, PerkinElmer Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Helena Laboratories, BiOptic Inc., LABGENE Scientific SA, Hitachi Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Scope of the Study

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Overview

4.1 Emerging Applications of Capillary Electrophoresis

4.2 Addressable Market Size and Growth Potential

4.3 COVID-19 Impact on Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market

4.3.1 Impact on Market Size

4.4 Competitive Landscape

4.5 Corporate Strategies

4.5.1 Synergistic Activities

4.5.2 Acquisitions

4.5.3 Business Expansion

4.6 Business Strategies

4.6.1 Product Launches

4.7 Market Share Analysis (by Company)

4.8 Growth Share Analysis (by Company)

4.9 Industry Analysis

4.9.1 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.

4.9.2 FDA Regulations

4.9.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

4.9.3.1 U.K.

4.9.3.2 Germany

4.1 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

4.10.1.1 China

4.10.1.2 Japan

4.10.1.2.1 Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

4.11 Market Dynamics

4.12 Impact Analysis

4.13 Market Drivers

4.13.1 Strategic Initiatives by Key Market Players

4.13.2 Increasing Adoption of Sequencing in Various Research Fields

4.13.3 Increase in Adoption of Personalized Medicine

4.14 Market Restraints

4.14.1 Lack of Infrastructure and Expertise

4.14.2 High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach

4.14.3 Uncertain Reimbursement Scenario

4.15 Opportunities

4.15.1 Government and Private Support for Capillary Electrophoresis on a Large Scale

4.15.2 Novel Diagnostic Applications

5 Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market, by Products Type, $Million, 2020-2031

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Instrument

5.1.2 Consumables

5.1.2.1 Kits

5.1.2.2 Reagents

5.1.2.3 Other Consumables

5.1.3 Software

6 Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market, by Mode, $Million, 2020-2031

6.1 Overview

6.2 Capillary Gel Electrophoresis (CGE)

6.2.1 Capillary Zone Electrophoresis (CZE)

6.2.2 Capillary Electro Chromatography (CEC)

6.2.3 Other Mode

7 Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market, by Application, $Million, 2020-2031

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Nucleic Acid Analysis

7.1.1.1 DNA Fragment Analysis

7.1.1.1.1 SNP Genotyping

7.1.1.1.2 Gene Editing

7.1.1.1.3 Others

7.1.1.2 RNA/mRNA Analysis

7.1.2 Protein Analysis

8 Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market, by End User, $Million, 2020-2031

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Academic and Research Institutions

8.1.2 Clinical Laboratories

8.1.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.1.4 Other End User

9 Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market, by Region, $Million, 2020-2031

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 U.K.

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Switzerland

9.3.7 Rest-of-Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America (LATAM)

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Rest-of-Latin America

9.6 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

10 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher

Bio-Techne

PerkinElmer Inc.

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Helena Laboratories

BiOptic Inc.

LABGENE Scientific SA

Hitachi Ltd.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s7s1yw

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005459/en/