Join Royal Perks to Become a Frequent Fry'er and Get Free Fries Every Week, Any Size, All Year

Now boarding — Royal Perks class. Starting today, Burger King Royal Perks members can enjoy an exciting new benefit with their membership — exclusive access to free fries every week, for the rest of the year, with any purchase*. The best part? Frequent Fry'ers can pick whatever size fry they're craving — small, medium or large.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005262/en/

BURGER KING® ANNOUNCES FREE FRIES ALL YEAR FOR ROYAL PERKS MEMBERS (Graphic: Business Wire)

For months, Burger King has been rewarding Royal Perks members with perks they can't find anywhere else. From early access to exciting menu items like Ghost Pepper Nuggets, to bringing a side of Crypto to Guests in partnership with Robinhood, and offering the iconic, flame-grilled Whopper for its original price of 37 cents in celebration of its 64th birthday — all exclusively for Royal Perks members.

And free fries every week for the rest of the year isn't the only benefit** Royal Perks members can access all year:

Every Dollar Counts: Earn 10 Crowns for every $1 spent

Earn 10 Crowns for every $1 spent Live It Up with Free Daily Perks: Order BK daily and you will have the option to upsize one drink, fries, or hash browns for free per order, per day

Order BK daily and you will have the option to upsize one drink, fries, or hash browns for free per order, per day Have It Your Way ® Access to Your BK Favorites: Use Crowns to redeem a variety of items for free from across the entire menu

Use Crowns to redeem a variety of items for free from across the entire menu Earn Crowns on Your Delivery Orders: Staying in? You can still earn Crowns when you order delivery from the BK app or BK.com.

Staying in? You can still earn Crowns when you order delivery from the BK app or BK.com. Royal Perks Exclusives : Early access to products and limited time members-only offers and deals along with chances to earn even more points through Royal Perks challenges and promotions

: Early access to products and limited time members-only offers and deals along with chances to earn even more points through Royal Perks challenges and promotions Celebrate Your B-Day as the Royalty You Are: Earn double Crowns for your entire birthday month, not just one day

"Since announcing the rollout of our loyalty program last September, Royal Perks is now available in nearly every Burger King restaurant nationwide," says Tom Curtis, President of Burger King North America. "Enhancing the digital Guest experience continues to be a major focus for our brand, and we're confident this latest offer will attract even more loyal fans, while rewarding our existing members."

Ready to board? Simply download the BK app and register for Royal Perks or go to BK.com and click "Sign Up" by June 20 to become a Frequent Fry'er. Don't wait any longer, start earning on your first order today https://www.bk.com/bkrewards.

* Royal Perks Members will receive 1 free fry (with purchase), per week for the rest of 2022. Account registration required. Must sign up before June 20, 2022. Offer valid from April 25, 2022 to December 31, 2022 at participating U.S. Burger King® restaurants, on the BK® App and BK.com. Limit one per week/account. Not valid on delivery orders. Must add offer to cart before placing order. Not valid with any other coupons or offers. Not valid in AK, HI, and U.S. territories. Offer expires every Sunday at 11:59 PM ET. A new offer will be added each Monday for the duration of the term. No cash value or substitutions. Royal Perks terms apply. See bk.com/rewards-terms.

** Royal Perks available at participating U.S. Burger King® restaurants. Account registration required on the BK® App or bk.com. Prices higher on delivery and delivery terms and fees apply. See bk.com/delivery-terms for details. Crowns will be automatically applied to your BK® account within 48 hours of completing an eligible transaction. Crowns expire 180 days from last eligible purchase. Redeem Crowns for eligible menu items. Not valid in AK, HI, and U.S. territories. Royal Perks Terms apply. See bk.com/rewards-terms.

About BURGER KING®:

Founded in 1954, the Burger King® brand is a global fast-food hamburger chain known for food quality and value as the only place guests can get the iconic flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich. The Burger King system operates more than 18,700 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005262/en/