KRISPY KREME® is 'Pouring on the Yum' with All-New Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme partners with General Mills Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ to bring cereal milk flavor to its iconic glaze for the first time ever, beginning April 25
Krispy Kreme is giving its iconic glaze some serious cereal milk flavor by partnering with Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ for an all-new Cinnamon Milk Glazed Collection.
Krispy Kreme partners with General Mills Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ to bring cereal milk flavor to its iconic glaze for the first time ever, beginning April 25. (Photo: Business Wire)
Beginning April 25 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., doughnut, cereal and cinnamon fans can experience three new delicious doughnuts made with Krispy Kreme's all-new Cinnamon Milk Glaze:
- Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut: A light and airy doughnut covered in all-new Cinnamon Milk Glaze made with real Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ cereal.
- Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut with Cream Cheese: An all-new Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut topped with Cream Cheese Icing and Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ cereal pieces, then sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.
- Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut with Dulce de Leche: An all-new Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut topped with Dulce de Leche icing and Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ cereal pieces, then sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.
Krispy Kreme first partnered with Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ last year to introduce Krispy Kreme's first-ever cinnamon rolls, including one topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ cereal.
"Partnering again with Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ is great and we know there's a lot of desire for cereal milk inspired treats. The creamy, cinnamony glaze on our light, fluffy doughnut is a great new taste combination that our fans will love!" said Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena.
Krispy Kreme's Cinnamon Milk Glazed doughnuts will be available individually or by the boxful, in a limited-edition cereal box-inspired dozen box, complete with a word search on the back.
About Krispy Kreme
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme DNUT is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.
About General Mills
General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion. For more information on Cinnamon Toast Crunch, visit CinnamonToastCrunch.com or follow Cinnamon Toast Crunch on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.
