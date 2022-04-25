Global Bromobenzene Market Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis Report 2021-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Bromobenzene Market, By Product Type, By Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Bromobenzene, also known as monobromobenzene and phenyl bromide, is a colorless, heavy liquid with a pungent odor. It is used to make synthetic intermediate phenylmagnesium bromide, as well as motor oil additive and crystallizing solvent.
Unreacted bromobenzene, biphenyl, and the majority of other non-acidic organic compounds make up the organic layer. Bromobenzene can harm the liver and the kidneys. Occupational bromobenzene exposure limits have yet to be established.
Market Dynamics
The growth of the pharmaceutical sector is expected to drive demand for organic chemicals such as bromobenzene during the forecast period.
For instance, according to the International Trade Administration, in Russia, in 2019, per capita spending on medicine was US$ 160 per person. According to same source, the pharmaceutical sales in Russia was valued at US$ 19.3 billion in 2018, which increased to US$ 19.9 billion in 2019.
The increase in transportation and transit of consumer goods, people, and raw materials have boosted the growth of the automobile industry. For instance, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), in September 2019, the production and sales of commercial vehicles in China reached 345,000 and 340,000 units, respectively, which showed an increase of 15.8% and 11.6% from that of August 2019, and up by 4% and 1.9% year on year. Furthermore, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), in December 2019, commercial vehicle registrations increased by 5.7% from November 2019 across the European Union (EU).
Exposure of bromobenzene creates hazard to aquatic life such as amphibians and fish. This factor is expected to hamper the bromobenzene market growth. According to U.S. Code of Federal Regulations and the Hazardous Materials Regulations, bromobenzene is categorized as a marine pollutant.
Bromobenzene is listed under TSCA (The Toxic Substances Control Act of 1976), a federal regulation that allows the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to comprehensively manage chemicals in U.S. commerce. Compliance with TSCA can require companies to restrict and remove substances from products to maintain U.S. market access.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global bromobenzene market, its market size (US$ Mn & Tons), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new material type launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global bromobenzene market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global bromobenzene market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global bromobenzene market
Company Profiles
- CM Fine Chemicals GmbH
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Hawks Chemical Company
- Hebei Yingong New Material Technology Co., Ltd.
- Heranba Industries Ltd.
- Jiangsu Dacheng Pharmaceutical and Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Luyunjia Chemistry Xiamen Limited
- Merck KGaA
- Mody Chemi-Pharma Limited
- RX MARINE INTERNATIONAL
- Yancheng Longsheng Chemical Co., Ltd.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Bromobenzene Market, By Product Type:
- Phenyl Magnesium Bromide
- Phencyclidine
Global Bromobenzene Market, By Application:
- Grignard Reagent
- Solvents
- Organic Chemical Synthesis
- Additives
- Pharmaceutical Intermediate
