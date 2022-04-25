Evonetix Appoints Paul Beastall as Chair of Board of Directors

EVONETIX LTD (‘Evonetix'), the synthetic biology company bringing semiconductor technology to DNA synthesis, today announced the appointment of Paul Beastall as Chair of the Board of Directors. Paul was previously a Non-Executive Director at Evonetix, having joined the Board in 2020. His new appointment to Chair will see him take a more involved role in guiding product development strategy. This announcement follows the Company's recent patent grant for technology enabling thermally-controlled DNA synthesis.

Paul has over 20 years' experience in product development, global industrial and consumer markets, and strategic consultancy, previously holding senior positions at start-ups, large corporations, government, and consultancy businesses. His most recent role was Strategy Director at Cambridge Consultants, where he worked with the executive team to develop business strategy and partnerships, before joining Evonetix as Non-Executive Chair.

Paul holds a master's degree in electronic systems engineering from the University of York and is a Fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology.

Paul Beastall, Chair of Board of Directors at Evonetix, said: "Evonetix's integrated desktop platform will be pivotal to the evolution of synthetic biology. The Company's radical approach to gene synthesis enables the large-scale assembly of high fidelity gene-length DNA. Having been involved with Evonetix since June 2020, I have witnessed first-hand the technical milestones being achieved by the team. I can see the potential impact that the Company's technology will have, and I am delighted to increase my involvement."

Matt Hayes, Chief Technology Officer at Evonetix, commented: "Paul's experience as Strategy Director and specialism in the commercialisation of innovative technologies make him a key asset to our Board. With Paul's guidance, we will continue to develop our gene assembly technologies and transform the accessibility and usage of DNA synthesis. I look forward to working with him in his new position as we enter the next stages of product development."

