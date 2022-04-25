The Global Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Annual Market Value Likely to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Update 2021 - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the global power conductors market. The report offers in-depth analysis of the market at global and key countries (Canada, the US, Brazil, the UK, Germany, South Africa, Russia, China, India, and Japan) level.

The report analyzes the market value by voltages (if applicable) of transmission and distribution segments for the historical (2016-2020) and forecast (2021-2025) periods. The report covers the drivers and restraints influencing the market along with the upcoming key projects are also provided for each country. Profiles of major conductor manufacturers are also presented in this report.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by the publisher's team of industry experts.

Companies Mentioned

Prysmian Group

NKT

General Cable

Nexans

Sumitomo

Midal

Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd

Power Grid Corporation of India

Korea Electric Power Co

Eskom

BC Hydro

Ceylon Electricity Board

Nalcor Energy Ltd

Ontario Power Authority

Manitoba Hydro

MidAmerican Energy Company

Commonwealth Edison Company

EDF Energy

National Grid

Amprion GmbH

TenneT

Scope

The report analyses power transmission and distribution conductors market. Its scope includes:

Growth analysis of the conductors market with a focus on market value, which is segmented by voltages at global and for key countries such as Canada, the US, Brazil, the UK, Germany, South Africa, Russia, China, India, and Japan.

The report offers country level market size analysis with respect to market value for the historical (2016-2020) and forecast (2021-2025) periods.

It provides competitive landscape and key upcoming projects at country level for the year 2020. In addition, the profiles of major conductor manufacturers are also presented.

Market drivers and restraints along with their impact on the market are also discussed.

Reasons to Buy

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to:

Facilitate decision-making by analyzing historical and forecast data on the power transmission and distribution conductors market

Develop strategies based on market developments in the market

Identify key partners and business-development avenues, based on an understanding of the movements of the major competitors within the market

Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategies and prospects.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Global Power Transmission Conductors Annual Market Value Likely to Reach $8.2bn by 2025

1.2 The US, China, India, Brazil, and Russia Likely to Become Major Markets for Distribution Conductors

2. Introduction

3. Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Global

4. Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Canada

5. Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, US

6. Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Brazil

7. Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, UK

8. Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Germany

9. Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, South Africa

10. Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Russia

11. Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, China

12. Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, India

13. Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Japan

14. Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Major Company Profiles

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ua3z6c

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005428/en/