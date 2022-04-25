Global Database Automation Market (2022 to 2027) - IT and Telecommunication Industry is Expected to Witness Significant Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Database Automation Market - Growth, Trends, Forecast(2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for database automation is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period (2020-2025).
Key Market Trends
IT and Telecommunication industry is Expected to Witness Significant Growth
- Telecom is among the sectors with the highest rate of data generation, and companies are offering cloud services mainly oriented to large scale data integration. As the need for cloud is expanding among telecom clients, the partnership between the database automation and telecom companies is becoming a common trend.
- The increasing demand for applications leveraging machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) on a gigantic scale is anticipated to increasingly push database automation vendors to establish a more comprehensive array of artificial intelligence (AI). According to the State of Database Deployments in Application Delivery survey conducted by Liquibase, 57% of all application changes require a corresponding database change. Machine learning and deep learning on large, sparse data sets require a data management system that can store terabytes of data and perform fast parallel computations-tasks for which data automation solutions are ideally suited, hence is growing more rapidly in the IT and telecommunications industry.
- Moreover, increasing emphasis on implementing DevOps to automate the development, deployment, documentation, testing, and monitoring processes between software developers and operations engineers for integrating the development and operations processes to synchronize efficiently, validate, manage, and apply database changes is also proliferating the growth of database automation in the industry.
- Furthermore, the increasing adoption of public and private cloud to efficiently manage the humongous data is also leading to an increased need for better and cost-effective database automation solutions. For instance, Oracle Autonomous Database combines the flexibility of the cloud with the power of machine learning. The company claims that the solution can cut down administration costs up to 80% with full automation of operations and tuning and runtime costs up to 90% by billing only for resources needed at any given time.
North America is Expected to Hold Major Share
- The increasing deployment of Big Data solutions by major IT enterprises, to enhance the efficiency and streamline their business operations, is driving the expansion of data centers in corporate offices. Hence, these enterprises, majorly the small and medium enterprises, are adopting the containerized and micro data centers over the conventional data center infrastructures. These trends are expected to augment further the growth of the database automation market in the region, owing to the dominance of the area in technology adoption.
- The region has maintained a continued growth in data center infrastructure solutions, through modular data center investments in tier-2 cities. These investments will enable data center infrastructure management solutions providers to rise. Several efforts have been made by the United States to modernize its infrastructure. For instance, the US Army is planning to invest approximately USD 249 million to deploy private cloud computing services and data centers.
- Moreover, the Government of Canada has a "cloud-first" strategy, whereby cloud services are identified and evaluated as the principal delivery option when initiating information technology investments, initiatives, strategies, and projects. The cloud is also expected to allow the Government of Canada to harness the innovation of private-sector providers to make its information technology more agile.
- Moreover, Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) takes effect at the start of 2020 in California, adding to the need for database compliance. The combination of all these factors indicates that companies will need adaptable, secure, efficient database systems, and simple database management tools and processes.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL DATABASE AUTOMATION MARKET
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Continuously Growing Volumes of Data Across Verticals
4.4.2 Increasing Demand for Automating Repetitive Database Management Processes
4.5 Market Challenges
4.5.1 The Need for Human Involvement
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Component
5.1.1 Solution
5.1.1.1 Database Patch and Release Automation
5.1.1.2 Application Release Automation
5.1.1.3 Database Test Automation
5.1.2 Services
5.2 Deployment Mode
5.2.1 Cloud
5.2.2 On-Premises
5.3 Enterprise Size
5.3.1 Large Enterprises
5.3.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
5.4 End-user Industry
5.4.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
5.4.2 IT and Telecom
5.4.3 E-commerce and Retail
5.4.4 Manufacturing
5.4.5 Government and Defense
5.4.6 Others (Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment)
5.5 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Oracle Corporation
6.1.2 BMC Software, Inc.
6.1.3 Amazon Web Services, Inc.
6.1.4 SAP SE
6.1.5 IBM Corporation
6.1.6 IDERA, Inc.
6.1.7 Quest Software Inc.
6.1.8 Datavail
6.1.9 CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc)
6.1.10 Bryter US Inc
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r3f7dy
