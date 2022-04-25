2022 Report on Progress in Wireless LAN Development - Featuring Autotalks, Aviacomm and Blu Wireless Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Progress in Wireless LAN Development" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report addresses recent or planned enhancements to one of the most established and powerful wireless technology - Wi-Fi. Originated in the 20s century, this WLAN family belongs to a very small group of communications technologies that do not getting obsolete with time.
The family continues to grow adding new members that bring WLAN to the forefront of today innovations in communications with multiple applications and pushing up the limits in performance. Wi-Fi will support and strengthen 5G networks making them more flexible and efficient.
The report's goal is to analyze recently introduced or still in the development advanced Wi-Fi technologies, their applications, and marketplace. It also surveys related industries.
Companies Mentioned
- Aruba-HP (APs)
- Asus
- Autotalks
- Aviacomm
- Blu Wireless
- Broadcom
- Buffalo
- Cambium Networks
- Carlson Wireless
- Cisco (APs)
- Cohda Wireless
- Commsignia
- D-Link
- Extreme Networks
- Huawei
- IgniteNet
- Intel
- Kapsch
- Lattice
- Linksys
- Marvell
- MediaTek
- Morse Micro
- Netgear
- Netgear (Routers, APs)
- NXP
- Orca
- Peraso
- Qorvo
- Qualcomm
- Quantenna (A division of On Semiconductor)
- Redpine Signals
- Silex
- Tensorcom
- TP-Link
- ZyXel (AP, Router, WUSB)
In particular, it addresses such developments as:
1. 802.11n (Wi-Fi 4). The technology already produced a multi-billion market, improving such communications characteristics as the rate of transmission, coverage, and others. It significantly increased the spectrum of Wi-Fi applications. In recent years, 802.11n products dominated the Wi-Fi market; but this technology is gradually losing its leading position to newer members of the Wi-Fi family, such as:
2. 60 GHz Wi-Fi - 802.11ad/ay. This is the Wi-Fi industry response on the users' new requirements to support gigabits per second transmission rates over shorter ranges for such applications as a home/office distribution of HDVD and similar bandwidth-hunger applications. The report addresses specifics of 60 GHz channels and details WiGig/802.11ad technology. It also introduces the NG 60 GHz 802.11ay standard.
3. White Spaces Wi-Fi (White Wi-Fi - 802.11af). This technology allows utilizing the property of sub-gigahertz transmission together with Wi-Fi advances. It utilizes unused windows of the TV spectrum and will work with Cognitive Radios.
4. Sub - 6 GHz Wi-Fi - 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5). This development allows gigabits per second speed and improves characteristics of IEEE 802.11n technology in wide spectrum of characteristics.
5. Sub - 1 GHz Wi-Fi (excluding White Spaces) - 802.11ah.
6. 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), which stretches Wi-Fi characteristics beyond imaginable just a few years ago.
7. Wi-Fi 6E - 802.11ax in the 6 GHz band
8. WAVE 802.11p - Dedicated Short Reach Communications 5.9 GHz- contribution of Wi-Fi in the development of the connected car.
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Introduction
2.0 IEEE 802.11n (Wi-Fi 4)
3.0 IEEE 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5)
4.0 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6)
5.0 60 GHz Wi-Fi
6.0 White-Fi
7.0 802.11ah (Wi-Fi HaLow)
8.0 IEEE 802.11p
9.0 Wi-Fi Direct
10.0 Wi-Fi Aware
11.0 P802.11az
12.0 P802.11be (Wi-Fi 7)
13.0 P802.11bd
14.0 P802.11bb
15.0 Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwqflk
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005421/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.