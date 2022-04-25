2022 Report on Progress in Wireless LAN Development - Featuring Autotalks, Aviacomm and Blu Wireless Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Progress in Wireless LAN Development" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report addresses recent or planned enhancements to one of the most established and powerful wireless technology - Wi-Fi. Originated in the 20s century, this WLAN family belongs to a very small group of communications technologies that do not getting obsolete with time.

The family continues to grow adding new members that bring WLAN to the forefront of today innovations in communications with multiple applications and pushing up the limits in performance. Wi-Fi will support and strengthen 5G networks making them more flexible and efficient.

The report's goal is to analyze recently introduced or still in the development advanced Wi-Fi technologies, their applications, and marketplace. It also surveys related industries.

In particular, it addresses such developments as:

1. 802.11n (Wi-Fi 4). The technology already produced a multi-billion market, improving such communications characteristics as the rate of transmission, coverage, and others. It significantly increased the spectrum of Wi-Fi applications. In recent years, 802.11n products dominated the Wi-Fi market; but this technology is gradually losing its leading position to newer members of the Wi-Fi family, such as:

2. 60 GHz Wi-Fi - 802.11ad/ay. This is the Wi-Fi industry response on the users' new requirements to support gigabits per second transmission rates over shorter ranges for such applications as a home/office distribution of HDVD and similar bandwidth-hunger applications. The report addresses specifics of 60 GHz channels and details WiGig/802.11ad technology. It also introduces the NG 60 GHz 802.11ay standard.

3. White Spaces Wi-Fi (White Wi-Fi - 802.11af). This technology allows utilizing the property of sub-gigahertz transmission together with Wi-Fi advances. It utilizes unused windows of the TV spectrum and will work with Cognitive Radios.

4. Sub - 6 GHz Wi-Fi - 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5). This development allows gigabits per second speed and improves characteristics of IEEE 802.11n technology in wide spectrum of characteristics.

5. Sub - 1 GHz Wi-Fi (excluding White Spaces) - 802.11ah.

6. 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), which stretches Wi-Fi characteristics beyond imaginable just a few years ago.

7. Wi-Fi 6E - 802.11ax in the 6 GHz band

8. WAVE 802.11p - Dedicated Short Reach Communications 5.9 GHz- contribution of Wi-Fi in the development of the connected car.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Introduction

2.0 IEEE 802.11n (Wi-Fi 4)

3.0 IEEE 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5)

4.0 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6)

5.0 60 GHz Wi-Fi

6.0 White-Fi

7.0 802.11ah (Wi-Fi HaLow)

8.0 IEEE 802.11p

9.0 Wi-Fi Direct

10.0 Wi-Fi Aware

11.0 P802.11az

12.0 P802.11be (Wi-Fi 7)

13.0 P802.11bd

14.0 P802.11bb

15.0 Conclusions

