Worldwide Lyocell Fibers Industry to 2027 - Featuring Baoding Swan Fiber, Aditya Birla and Lenzing Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Lyocell fiber is derived from cellulose which is also referred as manmade fiber, which is popularly called as ''Tencel''. This fiber is a form of regenerated cellulose fibers obtained by bleaching pulp of wood.
Lyocell fiber is lightweight, breathable, absorbent, soft, durable, wrinkle resistance, capable of replicating a range of textures such as leather, silk, and suede. These are widely used in various industries including textile, fashion, medical and paper, and pulp.
Market Drivers
Increase in demand of lyocell fibers in various industries including paper, pulp, fashion, textiles is the key driving factor which is expected boost the global lyocell fibers market growth.
Furthermore, increase in adoption of lyocell fibers due to reduction in use of plastic based products will have the positive impact on market growth during this forecast period. Also, rise in demand for the production of cellulose based products which are expected to propel the global lyocell fibers market growth. Increase in government initiatives across the globe will fuel the market growth.
Market Restraints
However, stringent rules and regulations is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global lyocell fibers market growth.
Market Segmentation
By Type
- Crosslinked Lyocell Fiber
- Regular Lyocell Fiber
By Application
- Nonwoven
- Home Textiles
- Apparels
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- smartfiber AG
- Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology Co. Ltd.
- Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group
- Weiqiao Textile Company Limited
- Chonbang Co. Ltd.
- Nien Foun Fiber
- Baoding Swan Fiber Co. Ltd.
- Aditya Birla Group
- Lenzing AG
