UK and Worldwide Healthcare Markets Report 2022 - Cross-border Dynamics of Independent Acute, Mental Health and Primary Care Around the Globe - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Healthcare Markets and Healthcare Markets International" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Healthcare Markets delivers comprehensive, reliable and independent reporting across the full spectrum of independent acute, mental health and primary care, both in the UK and around the world.
Healthcare Markets international is the only publication to look at the industry globally and captures the cross-border dynamics of independent acute, mental health and primary care around the world.
The International Medical Travel Journal (IMTJ) was established in 2007 in response to the increasing interest in medical travel and medical tourism. It embraces many of the themes that challenge healthcare providers across the world - insurance, accreditation, marketing and promotion, quality, patient safety, levels of care and experience in treating international patients.
Always at the forefront of the news, these journals feature interviews with leading names, in-depth features and business news coverage which is second to none, providing invaluable insight and analysis.
Themed issues, guest writers and unique early access to the intelligence which feeds into the publisher's leading sector reports, make Healthcare Markets and Healthcare Markets international the must-read publications covering the business of acute care in the UK and around the world.
Unique access to the country's leading healthcare intelligence provider
As part of the publisher's portfolio, the news journals pull on key sources and market intelligence to be first with news analysis, exploring the important issues and topics which affect the sector.
A unique feature of the publications is the access to healthcare intelligence contained within the publisher's proprietary database and consultancy teams. This allows the implications of each article to be assessed in the context of underlying trends and emerging market forces.
Subscription packages
Subscribers have access to our password protected news stream and a fully searchable online news archive of stories dating back well over a decade. You'll find PDF editions of each monthly issue - available to download in advance of distribution of the print copy of Healthcare Markets. (Healthcare Markets international is a digital-only journal)
The publisher is the chosen provider of independent sector healthcare market data to the UK government's Office for National Statistics.
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvgd2j
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005429/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.