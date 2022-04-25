UK and Worldwide Healthcare Markets Report 2022 - Cross-border Dynamics of Independent Acute, Mental Health and Primary Care Around the Globe - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Healthcare Markets and Healthcare Markets International" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Healthcare Markets delivers comprehensive, reliable and independent reporting across the full spectrum of independent acute, mental health and primary care, both in the UK and around the world.

Healthcare Markets international is the only publication to look at the industry globally and captures the cross-border dynamics of independent acute, mental health and primary care around the world.

The International Medical Travel Journal (IMTJ) was established in 2007 in response to the increasing interest in medical travel and medical tourism. It embraces many of the themes that challenge healthcare providers across the world - insurance, accreditation, marketing and promotion, quality, patient safety, levels of care and experience in treating international patients.

Always at the forefront of the news, these journals feature interviews with leading names, in-depth features and business news coverage which is second to none, providing invaluable insight and analysis.

Themed issues, guest writers and unique early access to the intelligence which feeds into the publisher's leading sector reports, make Healthcare Markets and Healthcare Markets international the must-read publications covering the business of acute care in the UK and around the world.

Unique access to the country's leading healthcare intelligence provider

As part of the publisher's portfolio, the news journals pull on key sources and market intelligence to be first with news analysis, exploring the important issues and topics which affect the sector.

A unique feature of the publications is the access to healthcare intelligence contained within the publisher's proprietary database and consultancy teams. This allows the implications of each article to be assessed in the context of underlying trends and emerging market forces.

Subscription packages

Subscribers have access to our password protected news stream and a fully searchable online news archive of stories dating back well over a decade. You'll find PDF editions of each monthly issue - available to download in advance of distribution of the print copy of Healthcare Markets. (Healthcare Markets international is a digital-only journal)

The publisher is the chosen provider of independent sector healthcare market data to the UK government's Office for National Statistics.

