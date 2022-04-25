Global Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene Markets, 2021-2028: New Polymerization Techniques and Growing Demand in Diverse Industries & Growing Focus of Market Players on Boosting Production Capacities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The highly reactive polyisobutylene market is projected to reach US$ 697.44 million by 2028 from US$ 508.77 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.
The highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market is growing notably due to the high demand from adhesive/sealant, lubricant, grease, and hydraulic fluid production companies, among others.
Companies in the highly reactive polyisobutylene market are adopting strategies such as investments in research and development, and expansion to stand out as strong competitors. These strategies allow them to expand their production capacities to meet the evolving customer demands.
The market has been segmented on the basis of application into adhesives/sealants, lubricant & grease, hydraulic fluids, metal working fluids, and others. The lubricant & grease segment held the largest share in the market in 2020.
HR-PIB is used as an intermediate for lubricant additive manufacturing. It helps enhance the overall performance of lubricants. The flourishment of the automotive and aircraft industries, especially in emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific, boosts the demand for lubricants and grease, in turn, driving the sales of HR-PIB.
In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the highly reactive polyisobutylene market. This region is one of the prominent markets for HR-PIB owing due to presence of high production facilities for fuel and lubricant additives, such as fuel detergents and dispersants for engine oils.
Moreover, government initiatives and policies, such as Make in India, encourage the proliferation of the manufacturing sector in various countries in the region.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increasing Use of HR-PIB in High-Performance Fuel and Lubricant Additive Production
- Proliferation of Automotive Sector
Market Restraints
- Availability of Substitute
Market Opportunities
- Growing Focus of Market Players on Boosting Production Capacities
Future Trends
- New Polymerization Techniques and Growing Demand in Diverse Industries
Key market players in the highly reactive polyisobutylene market are
- TPC Group
- RB PRODUCTS INC.
- BASF PETRONAS Chemicals Sdn. Bhd
- Shandong Hongrui New Material Technology Co., Ltd
- Daelim Co., Ltd.
- Chevron Corporation
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- KEMAT Polybutenes
- Weifang Binhai Petro-chem Co., Ltd.
- Nelson Brothers Incorporated
