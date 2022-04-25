GlobalFunctional Foods Market Forecast Report 2021-2028 - Rising Demand for Healthy Snacking & Opportunities in New Product Developments - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Functional Foods Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Category and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The functional foods market was valued at US$ 233,620.18 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 418,439.42 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028.
Because of growing consumer awareness, functional products have grown in popularity. In this day and age, when a pandemic like COVID-19 has swept the world, and everyone is concerned about increasing their immunity, functional foods are becoming quite popular, which is boosting the functional foods market growth.
Based on product type, the functional foods market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, sweet and savory snacks, breakfast cereals, and others. The dairy and frozen desserts segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Dairy products include food made from milk such as butter, cheese, ice cream, yogurt, and condensed and dried milk.
Consumers are increasingly consuming dairy products as it is important for building healthy bones and maintaining a healthy weight. Yogurt is being increasingly used as a functional food due to its high nutritional value and enormous health benefits. Different fruits such as peaches, cherries, apricots, papaya, , and blueberries are being used to make yogurt to provide different flavors and make it healthier and more nutritious.
In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global functional foods market, and it is projected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. The changing lifestyle preference in Asia Pacific is having a significant impact on the functional foods market growth in Asia Pacific. People are increasingly consuming products that provide functional benefits. With the rise in health awareness among consumers, the demand for functional foods products continues to grow.
Moreover, according to the Asia Pacific Observatory on Health Systems and Policies, most countries in Asia Pacific will experience rapidly aging societies over the next few decades. The high proportion of deaths across Asia Pacific is caused by chronic noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), particularly in Southeast Asia and Western Pacific.
Major NCDs include cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancers, and chronic respiratory diseases. The increased prevalence of chronic diseases has led to a rise in focus on personal health and wellbeing. Consumers are increasingly demanding food products that will provide certain health and nutritional benefits. This will support the change in consumers' lifestyles.
The Functional Food Center of the United States (FFC) stated that functional foods have scientifically proven benefits for improving general health and minimizing the impacts of chronic diseases. These foods also contain vital nutrients that can help prevent chronic diseases. Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the demand for functional foods growth across the region.
The leading players in the functional foods market include Unilever; Clif Bar & Company; laird superfood; Abbott; Danone S.A.; General Mills, Inc.; Hildur; Nestle; Kellogg company; and Good Source Foods, LLC.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Surging Demand For Nutrient Enriched Food
- Rise In Incidences Of Chronic Diseases
Market Restraints
- Higher Prices Of Functional Foods
Market Opportunities
- New Product Development
Future Trends
- Rising Demand for Healthy Snacking
Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Clif Bar and Company
- Danone S.A.
- General Mills, Inc
- Good Source Foods, LLC
- Hildur Functional Foods Pvt. Ltd
- Kellogg Company
- Laird Superfood
- Nestle S.A.
- Unilever plc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pi2thr
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005423/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.