Global Collagen and Gelatin Market Report to 2027 - Size, Trends & Growth Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

A protein which serves as one of the main building blocks for bones, skin, hair, muscles, tendons, and ligaments is called as Collagen and it is mostly used as an easy-to-digest nutritional supplement. A colorless, brittle, and water-soluble substance is Gelatin and it has a high molecular weight. Also, it is a rich source of protein and it contains lysine, which helps strengthen the bones.

Market Drivers

Diabetes is an important target indication - it can increase the incidence & complexity of wounds such as ulcerations (leg or foot ulcers), infections, and surgical wounds, requiring treatments & incurring exorbitant medical expenses.

Nearly 25% of diabetics in the Unites States develop foot ulcers during their lifetime, while ~15% of the diabetic population suffers from diabetic foot ulcers.

The increase in prevalence of DFUs is expected to drive the demand for regenerative medicine products like grafts and matrices. Thus, fueling the global collagen and gelatin market growth.

Furthermore, the increase in awareness about the collagen & changing consumer preferences & lifestyles will accelerate the demand for Global Collagen and Gelatin Market.

Market Restraints

The availability of efficient & reliable substitute biomaterials, which can heal, repair, or regenerate injured or diseased tissues & organs, is likely to restrain the market growth.

Several biomaterials such as chitosan, cellulose, alginate, hyaluronic acid, polylactic acid (PLA), polyglycolic acid (PGA), and poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) are used as alternatives for collagen & gelatin in regenerative medicine. Such substitutes may hinder the global collagen & gelatin market growth across the globe.

Market Segmentation

Collagen and Gelatin Market sis segmented into major 4 categories. Based on Source, the market is segmented into Bovine, Porcine, Marine and Others. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Collagen and Gelatin. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Orthopaedic, Wound Care, Cardiovascular and Others. Based on Region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East.

Regional Analysis

The market in North America is projected to dominate the Collagen and Gelatin market due to the presence of key market players in the region coupled with the rising geriatric population. Also, expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2027 owing to the rising geriatric population.

Furthermore, European region is projected to be second largest market of Collagen and Gelatin globally owing to the rising demand in food processing industry.

Market Key Players

Some of the key players operating in Global Collagen and Gelatin Market are Royal DSM, Collplant Biotechnologies, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG, Synerheal Pharmaceuticals, Collagen Solutions PLC, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Gelita AG, PB Leiner, Smith & Nephew.

