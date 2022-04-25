Global Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market (2022 to 2026) - Featuring BLT Enterprises, Duke Realty and Life Storage Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the storage and warehouse leasing market and it is poised to grow by $88.48 billion during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period.

The report on the storage and warehouse leasing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in global demand for the warehousing and storage market, growth of the global 3PL market, and growing demand for the refrigerated warehouses for storage of frozen food.

The storage and warehouse leasing market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased use of technology for the modernization of warehouses as one of the prime reasons driving the storage and warehouse leasing market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of the demand for green warehouses to reduce carbon footprint and the emergence of the self-storage as a service market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on storage and warehouse leasing market covers the following areas:

Storage and warehouse leasing market sizing

Storage and warehouse leasing market forecast

Storage and warehouse leasing market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

