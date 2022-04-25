Global Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market (2022 to 2026) - Featuring BLT Enterprises, Duke Realty and Life Storage Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the storage and warehouse leasing market and it is poised to grow by $88.48 billion during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period.
The report on the storage and warehouse leasing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in global demand for the warehousing and storage market, growth of the global 3PL market, and growing demand for the refrigerated warehouses for storage of frozen food.
The storage and warehouse leasing market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased use of technology for the modernization of warehouses as one of the prime reasons driving the storage and warehouse leasing market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of the demand for green warehouses to reduce carbon footprint and the emergence of the self-storage as a service market will lead to sizable demand in the market.
Companies Mentioned
- Adwise Realty LLP
- Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP
- Avison Young (Canada) Inc.
- BLT Enterprises
- Brookfield Business Partners LP
- CBRE Group Inc.
- Colliers International
- CubeSmart LP
- Duke Realty Corp.
- GLP Pte Ltd.
- HSA Commercial Real Estate
- Lee and Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP
- Life Storage Inc.
- Mirvac Group
- NAI Global
- Prologis Inc.
- Public Storage
- Radius Group
- SEKO Logistics
- Transwestern Commercial Services LLC
The report on storage and warehouse leasing market covers the following areas:
- Storage and warehouse leasing market sizing
- Storage and warehouse leasing market forecast
- Storage and warehouse leasing market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Type
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
11 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fy0i4l
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005414/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.