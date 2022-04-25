Cincoze Embedded Computers - The Heart of Smart Manufacturing

Cincoze, a leading embedded computer brand, considers that in the current industrial manufacturing environment, increasing computing power is an important factor for driving intelligent manufacturing growth. So, in addition to increasing computing performance, Cincoze continuously improves product robustness and provides modular I/O expansion to cater to different applications. Cincoze computers are suitable for regular and critical systems at the heart of intelligent manufacturing applications such as automatic loading and unloading, CNC processing, and automated optical inspection (AOI).

Cincoze embedded computers are suitable for regular and critical systems at the heart of intelligent manufacturing applications (Photo: Business Wire)

GM-1000—Small and Efficient for Automatic Loading and Unloading

Automatic loading and unloading is an essential part of intelligent manufacturing. Cincoze GPU Computing GM-1000 has an Intel® 9th/8th generation workstation-grade CPU and an embedded MXM 3.1 socket for GPU modules (MXM-RTX3000, MXM-T1000, and MXM-P2000) and other modules, making it the first choice for automation equipment manufacturers. The GM-1000 series supplies 360W of power for stable CPU and GPU operation, and has a compact 260 x 200 x 85 mm footprint for easy integration into automatic loading and unloading equipment, providing high speed, precision positioning of materials. The GM-1000 has multiple native I/O, including 2x GbE LAN, 4x COM, USB 3.2 Gen2, USB 3.2 Gen1, and more for convenient peripheral connections and data collection to control production efficiency.

DS-1300—Highly Flexible PCI/PCIe Expansion for CNC Machines

CNC machines are a key component for manufacturing precision metals. Cincoze Rugged Computing DS-1300 series supports a 10th Gen Intel® Xeon®/Core™ (Comet Lake-S) CPU with up to 10 cores and 80W power consumption and two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots (128GB max), providing the high efficiency and stability needed for CNC machine control cabinets, continuous monitoring of equipment, and simulating discrete manufacturing processes. The DS-1300 supports up to two PCI/PCIe expansion slots with a 110W power supply and can connect to image capture, motion capture, or GPU cards. Its patented Adjustable PCIe Retainer secures the expansion card to ensure installation stability and maintain stable operation in high-vibration equipment.

GP-3000—Flagship Machine Vision Model for 3D AOI Visual Inspection

Automated optical inspection (AOI) ensures product quality. Cincoze GPU Computing GP-3000 supports a 9th/8th Gen Intel® Xeon®/Core™ (Coffee-Lake or Coffee Lake) CPU with a built-in Intel® C246 chipset and two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots (DDR4-2666 ECC/non-ECC, 128GB max). Total system power consumption of 720W and GEB expansion box allow expansion up to two 250W high-end GPU graphic cards for 3D AOI equipment that requires continuous, fast and precise image capture and defect identification. In addition, the GP-3000 Adjustable 3D GPU Mount enables the GPU card to stay secure and operate correctly even in high vibration environments.

The Cincoze Rugged Computing and GPU Computing lines are ideal for smart manufacturing. Their robust design supports wide temperatures (-40 to 70℃) and voltages (9-48 VDC), provides overvoltage, overcurrent, and ESD protection, and has E-mark and EN 50155 (EN 50121-3-2 only) certification. The GM-1000 withstands shocks of 5/50 Grms, and the GP-3000 and DS-1300 have MIL-STD-810G certification, sturdy and strong for industrial environments.

About Cincoze

Cincoze is a rugged embedded computer brand providing diversified embedded computer solutions tailored to market needs. Its product lines include rugged embedded computers, industrial panel PCs, industrial displays, and GPU embedded computers. Cincoze products meet various vertical markets' application needs, especially factory automation, mechanical automation, machine vision, AIoT, robotics, in-vehicle computing, smart transportation, smart warehousing, and logistics. Over the years, Cincoze has launched many innovative products and won several patents, awards and international certifications.

