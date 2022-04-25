EML's Clients REPX And Epipoli Partner To Release 20,000 Coveted AC Milan Private Label Prepaid Cards In Italy

Two unique EML partners in Europe, REPX and Epipoli, have teamed up to deliver AC Milan's private label gift cards distributed by Italian retail industry market leader, Epipoli.

EML Payments Limited's EML (S&P/ASX 200) client REPX REPX has launched an initial rollout of 20,000 private label gift cards designed specifically for dedicated fans of the Serie A top-flight Italian football side, AC Milan. The San Siro side's Red And Black fans can access the cards at large-scale retailers thanks to Epipoli's reach across Italy, expanding EML's global sporting digital footprint.

REPX is a London-based fintech listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange, seeking a listing on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market. It has agreements in place with 15 major football clubs.

Each €150 prepaid card gives fans exclusive discounts in-store, including 10% off every purchase at AC Milan's headquarters (Casa Milan), Official Store (San Babila Square) and AC Milan's Mondo Milan Museum.

''Today represents the latest success in REPX's unstoppable development strategy of rapid market penetration and financial, social inclusion. The quadruple partnership approach with REPX, AC Milan, EML and Epipoli ultimately means Rossoneri fans can avail of this innovative product at thousands of supermarket checkouts and other convenient point of sale locations,'' noted Amanda Harrison, SVP and Head of Business Development of REPX.

''We're very pleased to have started collaborating with REPX, a young company that has already demonstrated to have obtained important recognition in international sport. With the AC Milan gift cards, we are strengthening our presence in the world of sport, working with a partner that has been able to interpret the market of sports and football collaborations by leveraging our expertise in branded payment systems and the consolidated and widespread presence of Epipoli gift cards in Italian mass retailers. It's a perfect meeting point that allows us to bring to supermarkets and multimedia stores a payment tool rich in advantages and accessible to thousands of fans,'' commented Gaetano Giannetto, Founder & President at Epipoli.

''At EML, we're passionate about creating awesome digital payment experiences with our clients – the AC Milan gift card is a perfect example of how our partners REPX and Epipoli have created exactly that - an awesome experience,'' said Nikki Evans, CEO Europe at EML.

About REPX

REPX is a fintech revolutionising traditional banking by combining technology and the passion of billions of fans worldwide with Social Media. REPX allows sports teams, celebrities, influencers, brands and iconic cities to innovatively connect with fanbases through exclusive co-branded prepaid cards, debit cards and digital products. REPX's portfolio of partners and brands creates maximum engagement of the social generation through electronic payments. Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at www.therepx.com

About Epipoli

Epipoli is a FinTech company, market leader in Prepaid services and Engagement solutions in retailing industry. In 2006, Epipoli introduced the Gift Cards in Italy, and, as of today, the prepaid payment network - which includes 400 Partners in over 50,000 points of sale in Europe and more than 4 million consumers - represents the most advanced link between the digital world and the physical points of sale.

To learn more, visit www.epipoli.com or www.mygiftcard.it.

About EML Payments

EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.

Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at: EMLPayments.com



