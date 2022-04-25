Poxel Announces Its Participation in Upcoming Scientific Conferences

POXEL SA POXEL, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare metabolic disorders, today announces that the Poxel team will participate in several upcoming scientific conferences in May 2022.
-
65th Annual Meeting of the Japan Diabetes Society JDS – Kobe, Japan
Date: May 12-14, 2022
Pascale Fouqueray, Executive Vice President, Clinical Development and Regulatory Affairs at Poxel will give an online presentation on Imeglimin entitled: "A Novel Approach to the Development of Anti-Diabetic Drugs: From Screening of Seeds to Their Pipeline development".
-
European Renal Association – Paris, France
Date: May 25-28, 2022
Pascale Gluais Dagorn, Director, Pharmacology at Poxel, will give an online presentation on PXL770 in polycystic kidney disease entitled: "Preclinical Efficacy of Direct AMPK Activation with a Novel Small Molecule – PXL770 – for the Treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease".
-
5th Global NASH Congress – London, United Kingdom
Date: May 26-27, 2022
Sebastien Bolze, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Poxel will attend in-person and give a presentation on PXL065 in NASH entitled: "Preclinical and Early Clinical Characterization of PXL065 – Deuterium-Stabilized (R)-Pioglitazone – a Potential Novel Oral Therapy for NASH".
About Poxel SA
Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare disorders. Poxel has clinical and earlier-stage programs from its adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator and deuterated TZD platforms targeting chronic and rare metabolic diseases. For the treatment of NASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone) is in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). PXL770, a first-in-class direct AMPK activator, has successfully completed a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of NASH, which met its objectives. For the rare inherited metabolic disorder, adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), the company intends to initiate Phase 2a proof of concept studies with PXL065 and PXL770 in patients with adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN). TWYMEEG® (Imeglimin), Poxel's first-in-class lead product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, has been approved and launched for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan. Poxel expects to receive royalties and sales-based payments from Sumitomo Pharma. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other Southeast Asian countries. The Company intends to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan.
For more information, please visit: www.poxelpharma.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220424005034/en/
