The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Apyx Medical Corporation ("Apyx" or the "Company") APYX on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 14, 2022, Apyx disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would be posting a Medical Device Safety Communication ("MDSC") related to the Company's Advanced Energy Products. The Company further disclosed that "[b]ased on our initial interactions with the FDA, we believe the Agency's MDSC will pertain to the use of our Advanced Energy products outside of their FDA-cleared indication for general use in cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures."

On this news, Apyx's share price fell $4.02, or 40.6%, to close at $5.88 per share on March 14, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Apyx securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220423005025/en/