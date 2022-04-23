The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ("Mullen" or the "Company") MULN on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.
On April 6, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Mullen misrepresented results of certain battery testing. Furthermore, the report claimed that a 2020 joint venture to manufacture Mullen's battery technology "didn't exist at all" and was "an apparent fabrication."
On this news, Mullen's stock fell $0.34, or 12.5%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $2.38 per share on April 7, 2022, thereby injuring investors.
