The Church Pension Fund Board of Trustees Announces Plans for Continued Conversation With the Executive Council of the Episcopal Church

The Church Pension Fund Board of Trustees (CPF Board) announced plans to engage in regular conversations with the Executive Council of The Episcopal Church to discuss matters of importance to CPF and the Church. These discussions, which will take place between the 80th General Convention, scheduled for July 2022, and the 81st General Convention, scheduled for July 2024, are a continuation of the productive dialogue that began last year between representatives of Executive Council and members of the CPF Board. These conversations are in keeping with the Church Pension Group's (CPG) ongoing focus on two-way communication with the people and institutions it serves and will provide an opportunity for both organizations to share information, insights, and ideas as they plan for the future.

"We are pleased to continue these mutually beneficial conversations with Executive Council that we believe will help each organization best fulfill their respective missions," said the Rt. Rev. Thomas J. Brown, Chair of the CPF Board. "We have found that our extensive communications efforts over the years have aided us in providing the Church insight into the business and operations of CPF and its affiliated companies. We remain committed to maintaining our presence around the Church and listening to the expectations and concerns of those we serve."

Canon Kathryn McCormick, Chair-elect of the CPF Board, commented, "We believe these conversations will help increase awareness of CPG's work to support the clergy, lay employees, and institutions of the Church. We look forward to sharing with Executive Council and hearing from them as we continue these conversations."

Mary Kate Wold, CEO and President of CPG and member of the CPF Board, said, "One of the most rewarding aspects of my work is talking with clergy and lay employees around the Church, hearing their needs and sharing the many ways that we can help them in their ministries. Founded over a century ago to help clergy retire with dignity, CPG's role has expanded since to include lay employees. We are as committed today as we were more than 100 years ago to ensuring secure retirement income and responding to the needs of those who serve the Church. We look forward to future conversations with Executive Council and others around the Church as we strive to fulfill our purpose."

About The Church Pension Fund Board of Trustees

Governance of CPF is provided by a 25-member Board of Trustees, 24 of whom are elected by the General Convention of The Episcopal Church. CPF's CEO and President is elected by the CPF Board and serves as the 25th Trustee. The CPF Board is responsible for oversight of CPG's strategic direction and makes important policy decisions that affect the products and services that CPG offers the clergy and lay employees of The Episcopal Church and its institutions, working closely with its Executive Leadership Team. Lay and ordained church leaders, experienced investment managers, business and professional leaders, and attorneys are among the professions represented on the CPF Board. View the principal governance documents for CPF and the Board.

About The Church Pension Fund

The Church Pension Fund (CPF) and its affiliated companies, collectively referred to as the Church Pension Group (CPG), maintain three lines of business—benefits, insurance, and publishing. CPG provides retirement, health, life insurance, and related benefits for clergy and lay employees of The Episcopal Church, as well as property and casualty insurance, and book and music publishing, including the official worship materials of the Church. CPF is incorporated in the State of New York, examined by the New York State Department of Financial Services, and independently audited by Ernst & Young, a global professional services organization. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn. cpg.org

