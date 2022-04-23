AHF and AIDS Taskforce of Greater Cleveland Oppose Discriminatory Ohio Legislation

AIDS Taskforce of Greater Cleveland and AIDS Healthcare Foundation strongly oppose Ohio's new proposed legislation prohibiting the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools. Limiting, or outright banning such discussion completely undermines the state's public health and education system.
"Ohio House Bill 616 unfairly targets our LGBTQ+ youth, putting them at risk of a multitude of problems, including bullying and mental health challenges," said Tracy Jones, Executive Director of the AIDS Taskforce of Greater Cleveland, an affiliate of AHF. "It further puts our youth at risk for acquiring HIV and sexually transmitted infections. Making matters worse, this bill also targets young people of color by denying teachers the opportunity to teach the documented history of our state and country. It would halt legitimate historic discussion and public health prevention education to keep our kids safe."
House Bill 616 will isolate children and place yet another burden on our educational system. The continued marginalization of LGBTQ+ youth will cause kids to be less safe in school. Broadly banning discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity is unacceptable health policy practice. With no safe space at school to discuss these critical issues, children will turn to less trusted resources, endangering their physical, mental and sexual health.
"House Bill 616 is a cynical trick to use race, sexual orientation and gender identity to divide our state and to score political points," added Jones. "We cannot let this bill pass and must do everything in our power to stop it. The AIDS Taskforce of Greater Cleveland and AHF respectfully ask the Ohio General Assembly to oppose the passage of House Bill 616."
About AHF
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is the largest non-profit HIV/AIDS healthcare provider in the USA. AHF currently provides medical care and/or services to more than 1.7 million individuals in 46 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, Eastern Europe, and Asia. Additional information is available at www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter & Instagram: @AIDSHealthcare
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220423005027/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.