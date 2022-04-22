TASKUS DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TaskUs, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TaskUs, Inc. ("TaskUs" or the "Company") TASK in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired TaskUs securities between June 11, 2021 and January 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until April 25, 2022, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants claimed that TaskUs had "industry-leading growth and profitability" and a "simply massive" market opportunity. The complaint further alleges that Defendants touted the size of the Company's workforce and "low employee attrition levels" which "leads to lower hiring and training costs."
These statements were materially false and misleading. On January 20, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC ("Spruce Point") issued a report titled "Moderating the Bull Case Content" based on its "forensic financial and accounting review" of TaskUs. Spruce Point found that TaskUs, "has a pattern of exaggerated and inflated business claims, including revenue, and is covering-up financial strain with reduced disclosures, cherry-picked market data, and non-standard key performance metrics." Additionally, Spruce Point stated, "we find evidence of increasing strain in the relationship" between TaskUs and its largest customer Facebook "and believe margins and cash flow are set to contract more than expected." Spruce Point also stated, "we find a pattern of [TaskUs] embellishing the size of its workforce and making overly optimistic revenue growth claims."
This disclosure caused the value of TaskUs stock to decline dramatically, resulting in significant harm to investors.
