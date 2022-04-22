TASKUS DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TaskUs, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TaskUs, Inc. ("TaskUs" or the "Company") TASK in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired TaskUs securities between June 11, 2021 and January 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until April 25, 2022, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants claimed that TaskUs had "industry-leading growth and profitability" and a "simply massive" market opportunity. The complaint further alleges that Defendants touted the size of the Company's workforce and "low employee attrition levels" which "leads to lower hiring and training costs."

These statements were materially false and misleading. On January 20, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC ("Spruce Point") issued a report titled "Moderating the Bull Case Content" based on its "forensic financial and accounting review" of TaskUs. Spruce Point found that TaskUs, "has a pattern of exaggerated and inflated business claims, including revenue, and is covering-up financial strain with reduced disclosures, cherry-picked market data, and non-standard key performance metrics." Additionally, Spruce Point stated, "we find evidence of increasing strain in the relationship" between TaskUs and its largest customer Facebook "and believe margins and cash flow are set to contract more than expected." Spruce Point also stated, "we find a pattern of [TaskUs] embellishing the size of its workforce and making overly optimistic revenue growth claims."

This disclosure caused the value of TaskUs stock to decline dramatically, resulting in significant harm to investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TaskUs shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005639/en/