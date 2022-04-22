American Riviera Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings

American Riviera Bancorp ("Company") ARBV, holding company of American Riviera Bank ("Bank"), announced today unaudited net income of $3.2 million ($0.61 per share) for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This represents a 23% increase in net income from the $2.6 million ($0.50 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the prior year.
Core loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, have grown 17% or $114.9 million over the last year since March 31, 2021. Core loans have grown 3% or $22.9 million in the last quarter since December 31, 2021. PPP loan forgiveness has been efficiently handled for our small business clients, and only $11.6 million of these 1.00% interest rate loans remained outstanding at March 31, 2022. In the last year, the Bank originated higher-yielding core loans at a volume which exceeded PPP forgiveness and repayments. The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due, and only $2.8 million or 0.36% of total loans excluding PPP on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral.
The Bank continues to experience tremendous deposit growth with a 27% or $263.2 million increase in total deposits over the last year since March 31, 2021. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased 19% or $76.4 million over the last year. Deposit inflows from our clients have been the driving factor in the total assets of the Company increasing 26% or $278.7 million since March 31, 2021 to a total of $1.4 billion at March 31, 2022.
Jeff DeVine, President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, "2022 is off to a great start! The formation of American Riviera Bancorp this quarter and its issuance of $18.0 million of 3.75% fixed to floating rate subordinated notes will bolster capital ratios at the Bank level and support our continued growth. SBA PPP loans have been replaced by higher-yielding core loans, and our sizeable balance sheet liquidity will generate increased interest income in a rising rate environment."
As of March 31, 2022, the Company and Bank continue to be well capitalized with Tier 1 Capital ratios of 11% and 13%, respectively. The tangible book value per share of American Riviera Bancorp common stock is $16.33 at March 31, 2022.
Company Profile
American Riviera Bancorp ARBV is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. For twelve consecutive years, the Bank has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports, and has received the highest "Super Premier" rating from Findley every year since 2016. The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2020 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act.
Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.
|Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|
Mar 31,
|
|
Mar 31,
|
|
One Year
|
|
One Year
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|Assets
|Cash & Due From Banks
|
$
|
320,683
|
|
$
|
187,886
|
|
$
|
132,797
|
|
71
|
%
|Securities
|
|
220,364
|
|
|
86,587
|
|
|
133,777
|
|
155
|
%
|Loans (excluding PPP)
|
|
776,395
|
|
|
661,520
|
|
|
114,875
|
|
17
|
%
|PPP Loans
|
|
11,633
|
|
|
119,429
|
|
|
(107,796
|
)
|
-90
|
%
|Allowance For Loan Losses
|
|
(9,394
|
)
|
|
(8,817
|
)
|
|
(577
|
)
|
7
|
%
|Net Loans
|
|
778,634
|
|
|
772,132
|
|
|
6,502
|
|
1
|
%
|Premises & Equipment
|
|
9,948
|
|
|
11,760
|
|
|
(1,812
|
)
|
-15
|
%
|Goodwill and Other Intangibles
|
|
5,080
|
|
|
5,191
|
|
|
(111
|
)
|
-2
|
%
|Other Assets
|
|
27,327
|
|
|
19,770
|
|
|
7,557
|
|
38
|
%
|Total Assets
|
$
|
1,362,036
|
|
$
|
1,083,326
|
|
$
|
278,710
|
|
26
|
%
|Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|Demand Deposits
|
$
|
481,619
|
|
$
|
405,264
|
|
$
|
76,355
|
|
19
|
%
|NOW Accounts
|
|
193,178
|
|
|
144,591
|
|
|
48,587
|
|
34
|
%
|Other Interest Bearing Deposits
|
|
571,595
|
|
|
433,310
|
|
|
138,285
|
|
32
|
%
|Total Deposits
|
|
1,246,392
|
|
|
983,165
|
|
|
263,227
|
|
27
|
%
|Borrowed Funds
|
|
18,000
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
13,000
|
|
260
|
%
|Other Liabilities
|
|
7,971
|
|
|
8,705
|
|
|
(734
|
)
|
-8
|
%
|Total Liabilities
|
|
1,272,363
|
|
|
996,870
|
|
|
275,493
|
|
28
|
%
|Common Stock
|
|
56,554
|
|
|
55,821
|
|
|
733
|
|
1
|
%
|Retained Earnings
|
|
43,370
|
|
|
31,163
|
|
|
12,207
|
|
39
|
%
|Other Capital
|
|
(10,251
|
)
|
|
(528
|
)
|
|
(9,723
|
)
|
1841
|
%
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
89,673
|
|
|
86,456
|
|
|
3,217
|
|
4
|
%
|Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
1,362,036
|
|
$
|
1,083,326
|
|
$
|
278,710
|
|
26
|
%
|Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March, 31
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|Assets
|Cash & Due From Banks
|
$
|
320,683
|
|
$
|
292,111
|
|
$
|
262,965
|
|
$
|
233,502
|
|
$
|
187,886
|
|Securities
|
|
220,364
|
|
|
191,543
|
|
|
146,937
|
|
|
110,403
|
|
|
86,587
|
|Loans (excluding PPP)
|
|
776,395
|
|
|
753,494
|
|
|
728,316
|
|
|
701,399
|
|
|
661,520
|
|PPP Loans
|
|
11,633
|
|
|
39,996
|
|
|
50,966
|
|
|
76,093
|
|
|
119,429
|
|Allowance For Loan Losses
|
|
(9,394
|
)
|
|
(9,383
|
)
|
|
(9,376
|
)
|
|
(9,373
|
)
|
|
(8,817
|
)
|Net Loans
|
|
778,634
|
|
|
784,107
|
|
|
769,906
|
|
|
768,119
|
|
|
772,132
|
|Premises & Equipment
|
|
9,948
|
|
|
10,429
|
|
|
10,848
|
|
|
11,330
|
|
|
11,760
|
|Goodwill and Other Intangibles
|
|
5,080
|
|
|
5,075
|
|
|
5,135
|
|
|
5,166
|
|
|
5,191
|
|Other Assets
|
|
27,327
|
|
|
23,275
|
|
|
22,371
|
|
|
21,749
|
|
|
19,770
|
|Total Assets
|
$
|
1,362,036
|
|
$
|
1,306,540
|
|
$
|
1,218,162
|
|
$
|
1,150,269
|
|
$
|
1,083,326
|
|Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|Demand Deposits
|
$
|
481,619
|
|
$
|
470,763
|
|
$
|
435,489
|
|
$
|
428,577
|
|
$
|
405,264
|
|NOW Accounts
|
|
193,178
|
|
|
181,546
|
|
|
177,952
|
|
|
170,029
|
|
|
144,591
|
|Other Interest Bearing Deposits
|
|
571,595
|
|
|
549,781
|
|
|
502,237
|
|
|
452,867
|
|
|
433,310
|
|Total Deposits
|
|
1,246,392
|
|
|
1,202,090
|
|
|
1,115,678
|
|
|
1,051,473
|
|
|
983,165
|
|Borrowed Funds
|
|
18,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5,000
|
|Other Liabilities
|
|
7,971
|
|
|
8,177
|
|
|
8,665
|
|
|
7,986
|
|
|
8,705
|
|Total Liabilities
|
|
1,272,363
|
|
|
1,210,267
|
|
|
1,124,343
|
|
|
1,059,459
|
|
|
996,870
|
|Common Stock
|
|
56,554
|
|
|
56,564
|
|
|
56,302
|
|
|
56,146
|
|
|
55,821
|
|Retained Earnings
|
|
43,370
|
|
|
40,432
|
|
|
37,685
|
|
|
34,735
|
|
|
31,163
|
|Other Capital
|
|
(10,251
|
)
|
|
(723
|
)
|
|
(168
|
)
|
|
(71
|
)
|
|
(528
|
)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
89,673
|
|
|
96,273
|
|
|
93,819
|
|
|
90,810
|
|
|
86,456
|
|Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
1,362,036
|
|
$
|
1,306,540
|
|
$
|
1,218,162
|
|
$
|
1,150,269
|
|
$
|
1,083,326
|
|Statement of Income (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ended
|
Mar 31,
|
|
Mar 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
Change
|Interest Income
|Interest and Fees on Loans
|
$
|
8,600
|
|
$
|
7,874
|
|
9
|
%
|Fees on PPP Loans
|
|
913
|
|
|
946
|
|
3
|
%
|Net Fair Value Amortization Income
|
|
7
|
|
|
43
|
|
-84
|
%
|Interest on Securities
|
|
842
|
|
|
271
|
|
211
|
%
|Interest on Fed Funds
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
n/a
|
|Interest on Due From Banks
|
|
142
|
|
|
60
|
|
137
|
%
|Total Interest Income
|
|
10,504
|
|
|
9,194
|
|
14
|
%
|Interest Expense
|Interest Expense on Deposits
|
|
210
|
|
|
263
|
|
-20
|
%
|Interest Expense on Borrowings
|
|
67
|
|
|
-
|
|
n/a
|
|Total Interest Expense
|
|
277
|
|
|
263
|
|
5
|
%
|Net Interest Income
|
|
10,227
|
|
|
8,931
|
|
15
|
%
|Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
-
|
|
|
338
|
|
-100
|
%
|Net Interest Income After Provision
|
|
10,227
|
|
|
8,593
|
|
19
|
%
|Non-Interest Income
|Service Charges, Commissions and Fees
|
|
670
|
|
|
653
|
|
3
|
%
|Other Non-Interest Income
|
|
494
|
|
|
173
|
|
186
|
%
|Total Non-Interest Income
|
|
1,164
|
|
|
826
|
|
41
|
%
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|
|
4,310
|
|
|
3,706
|
|
16
|
%
|Occupancy and Equipment
|
|
755
|
|
|
590
|
|
28
|
%
|Other Non-Interest Expense
|
|
1,895
|
|
|
1,530
|
|
24
|
%
|Total Non-Interest Expense
|
|
6,960
|
|
|
5,826
|
|
19
|
%
|Net Income Before Provision for Taxes
|
|
4,431
|
|
|
3,593
|
|
23
|
%
|Provision for Taxes
|
|
1,276
|
|
|
1,033
|
|
24
|
%
|Net Income
|
$
|
3,155
|
|
$
|
2,560
|
|
23
|
%
|Shares (end of period)
|
|
5,178,965
|
|
|
5,127,895
|
|
1
|
%
|Earnings Per Share - Basic
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
22
|
%
|Return on Average Assets
|
|
1.00
|
%
|
|
1.07
|
%
|
-7
|
%
|Return on Average Equity
|
|
15.58
|
%
|
|
12.34
|
%
|
26
|
%
|Net Interest Margin
|
|
3.22
|
%
|
|
3.78
|
%
|
-15
|
%
|Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|Interest Income
|Interest and Fees on Loans
|
$
|
8,600
|
$
|
8,557
|
$
|
8,342
|
$
|
8,840
|
$
|
7,874
|Fees on PPP Loans
|
|
913
|
|
517
|
|
978
|
|
1,412
|
|
946
|Net Fair Value Amortization Income
|
|
7
|
|
25
|
|
419
|
|
19
|
|
43
|Interest on Securities
|
|
842
|
|
645
|
|
447
|
|
311
|
|
271
|Interest on Fed Funds
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|Interest on Due From Banks
|
|
142
|
|
139
|
|
120
|
|
72
|
|
60
|Total Interest Income
|
|
10,504
|
|
9,883
|
|
10,306
|
|
10,654
|
|
9,194
|Interest Expense
|Interest Expense on Deposits
|
|
210
|
|
207
|
|
220
|
|
259
|
|
263
|Interest Expense on Borrowings
|
|
67
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|Total Interest Expense
|
|
277
|
|
207
|
|
220
|
|
259
|
|
263
|Net Interest Income
|
|
10,227
|
|
9,676
|
|
10,086
|
|
10,395
|
|
8,931
|Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
338
|Net Interest Income After Provision
|
|
10,227
|
|
9,676
|
|
10,086
|
|
10,395
|
|
8,593
|Non-Interest Income
|Service Charges, Commissions and Fees
|
|
670
|
|
705
|
|
601
|
|
664
|
|
653
|Other Non-Interest Income
|
|
494
|
|
138
|
|
342
|
|
309
|
|
173
|Total Non-Interest Income
|
|
1,164
|
|
843
|
|
943
|
|
973
|
|
826
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|
|
4,310
|
|
4,003
|
|
4,469
|
|
3,829
|
|
3,706
|Occupancy and Equipment
|
|
755
|
|
747
|
|
756
|
|
778
|
|
590
|Other Non-Interest Expense
|
|
1,895
|
|
1,991
|
|
1,769
|
|
1,792
|
|
1,530
|Total Non-Interest Expense
|
|
6,960
|
|
6,741
|
|
6,994
|
|
6,399
|
|
5,826
|Net Income Before Provision for Taxes
|
|
4,431
|
|
3,778
|
|
4,035
|
|
4,969
|
|
3,593
|Provision for Taxes
|
|
1,276
|
|
1,031
|
|
1,085
|
|
1,397
|
|
1,033
|Net Income
|
$
|
3,155
|
$
|
2,747
|
$
|
2,950
|
$
|
3,572
|
$
|
2,560
|Shares (end of period)
|
|
5,178,965
|
|
5,134,993
|
|
5,130,937
|
|
5,132,809
|
|
5,127,895
|Earnings Per Share - Basic
|
$
|
0.61
|
$
|
0.53
|
$
|
0.58
|
$
|
0.70
|
$
|
0.50
|Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|Income and performance ratios:
|Net Income
|
$
|
3,155
|
|
$
|
2,747
|
|
$
|
2,950
|
|
$
|
3,572
|
|
$
|
2,560
|
|Earnings per share - basic
|
|
0.61
|
|
|
0.53
|
|
|
0.58
|
|
|
0.70
|
|
|
0.50
|
|Return on average assets
|
|
1.00
|
%
|
|
0.84
|
%
|
|
0.98
|
%
|
|
1.31
|
%
|
|
1.07
|
%
|Return on average equity
|
|
15.58
|
%
|
|
11.20
|
%
|
|
12.45
|
%
|
|
16.14
|
%
|
|
12.34
|
%
|Net interest margin
|
|
3.22
|
%
|
|
3.12
|
%
|
|
3.54
|
%
|
|
3.97
|
%
|
|
3.78
|
%
|Efficiency ratio (c)
|
|
60.48
|
%
|
|
64.51
|
%
|
|
63.80
|
%
|
|
56.25
|
%
|
|
59.06
|
%
|Asset quality:
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
$
|
9,394
|
|
$
|
9,383
|
|
$
|
9,376
|
|
$
|
9,373
|
|
$
|
8,817
|
|Nonperforming assets
|
|
2,776
|
|
|
2,870
|
|
|
3,349
|
|
|
3,413
|
|
|
3,588
|
|Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases
|
|
1.19
|
%
|
|
1.18
|
%
|
|
1.20
|
%
|
|
1.21
|
%
|
|
1.13
|
%
|Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases (excluding PPP loans) (a)
|
|
1.21
|
%
|
|
1.25
|
%
|
|
1.29
|
%
|
|
1.34
|
%
|
|
1.33
|
%
|Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)
|
|
-0.01
|
%
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
-0.28
|
%
|
|
-0.01
|
%
|Texas ratio (b)
|
|
2.95
|
%
|
|
2.85
|
%
|
|
3.41
|
%
|
|
3.59
|
%
|
|
3.98
|
%
|Capital ratios for American Riviera Bank (d):
|Tier 1 risk-based capital
|
|
12.65
|
%
|
|
11.02
|
%
|
|
11.09
|
%
|
|
11.18
|
%
|
|
11.30
|
%
|Total risk-based capital
|
|
13.74
|
%
|
|
12.16
|
%
|
|
12.28
|
%
|
|
12.43
|
%
|
|
12.55
|
%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
8.40
|
%
|
|
7.23
|
%
|
|
7.59
|
%
|
|
7.90
|
%
|
|
8.21
|
%
|Capital ratios for American Riviera Bancorp (d):
|Tier 1 risk-based capital
|
|
10.82
|
%
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|Total risk-based capital
|
|
11.91
|
%
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
7.27
|
%
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|Equity and share related:
|Common equity
|
$
|
89,673
|
|
|
96,273
|
|
|
93,819
|
|
|
90,810
|
|
$
|
86,456
|
|Book value per share
|
|
17.31
|
|
|
18.75
|
|
|
18.28
|
|
|
17.69
|
|
|
16.86
|
|Tangible book value per share
|
|
16.33
|
|
|
17.76
|
|
|
17.28
|
|
|
16.69
|
|
|
15.85
|
|Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI
|
|
18.31
|
|
|
17.90
|
|
|
17.34
|
|
|
16.72
|
|
|
15.97
|
|Stock closing price per share
|
|
20.58
|
|
|
20.29
|
|
|
19.20
|
|
|
19.22
|
|
|
18.50
|
|Number of shares issued and outstanding
|
|
5,178.97
|
|
|
5,134.99
|
|
|
5,130.94
|
|
|
5,132.81
|
|
|
5,127.90
|
|Notes:
|
(a)
|PPP loans are 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration.
|
(b)
|The sum of Nonperforming assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets).
|
(c)
|Annualized Operating Expense excluding Loan Loss Provisions minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage.
|
(d)
|Current period capital ratios are preliminary
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005643/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.