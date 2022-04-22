American Riviera Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings

American Riviera Bancorp ("Company") ARBV, holding company of American Riviera Bank ("Bank"), announced today unaudited net income of $3.2 million ($0.61 per share) for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This represents a 23% increase in net income from the $2.6 million ($0.50 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the prior year.

Core loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, have grown 17% or $114.9 million over the last year since March 31, 2021. Core loans have grown 3% or $22.9 million in the last quarter since December 31, 2021. PPP loan forgiveness has been efficiently handled for our small business clients, and only $11.6 million of these 1.00% interest rate loans remained outstanding at March 31, 2022. In the last year, the Bank originated higher-yielding core loans at a volume which exceeded PPP forgiveness and repayments. The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due, and only $2.8 million or 0.36% of total loans excluding PPP on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral.

The Bank continues to experience tremendous deposit growth with a 27% or $263.2 million increase in total deposits over the last year since March 31, 2021. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased 19% or $76.4 million over the last year. Deposit inflows from our clients have been the driving factor in the total assets of the Company increasing 26% or $278.7 million since March 31, 2021 to a total of $1.4 billion at March 31, 2022.

Jeff DeVine, President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, "2022 is off to a great start! The formation of American Riviera Bancorp this quarter and its issuance of $18.0 million of 3.75% fixed to floating rate subordinated notes will bolster capital ratios at the Bank level and support our continued growth. SBA PPP loans have been replaced by higher-yielding core loans, and our sizeable balance sheet liquidity will generate increased interest income in a rising rate environment."

As of March 31, 2022, the Company and Bank continue to be well capitalized with Tier 1 Capital ratios of 11% and 13%, respectively. The tangible book value per share of American Riviera Bancorp common stock is $16.33 at March 31, 2022.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bancorp ARBV is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. For twelve consecutive years, the Bank has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports, and has received the highest "Super Premier" rating from Findley every year since 2016. The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2020 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act.

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.

Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Mar 31, Mar 31, One Year One Year 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 320,683 $ 187,886 $ 132,797 71 % Securities 220,364 86,587 133,777 155 % Loans (excluding PPP) 776,395 661,520 114,875 17 % PPP Loans 11,633 119,429 (107,796 ) -90 % Allowance For Loan Losses (9,394 ) (8,817 ) (577 ) 7 % Net Loans 778,634 772,132 6,502 1 % Premises & Equipment 9,948 11,760 (1,812 ) -15 % Goodwill and Other Intangibles 5,080 5,191 (111 ) -2 % Other Assets 27,327 19,770 7,557 38 % Total Assets $ 1,362,036 $ 1,083,326 $ 278,710 26 % Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Demand Deposits $ 481,619 $ 405,264 $ 76,355 19 % NOW Accounts 193,178 144,591 48,587 34 % Other Interest Bearing Deposits 571,595 433,310 138,285 32 % Total Deposits 1,246,392 983,165 263,227 27 % Borrowed Funds 18,000 5,000 13,000 260 % Other Liabilities 7,971 8,705 (734 ) -8 % Total Liabilities 1,272,363 996,870 275,493 28 % Common Stock 56,554 55,821 733 1 % Retained Earnings 43,370 31,163 12,207 39 % Other Capital (10,251 ) (528 ) (9,723 ) 1841 % Total Shareholders' Equity 89,673 86,456 3,217 4 % Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,362,036 $ 1,083,326 $ 278,710 26 %

Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March, 31 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 320,683 $ 292,111 $ 262,965 $ 233,502 $ 187,886 Securities 220,364 191,543 146,937 110,403 86,587 Loans (excluding PPP) 776,395 753,494 728,316 701,399 661,520 PPP Loans 11,633 39,996 50,966 76,093 119,429 Allowance For Loan Losses (9,394 ) (9,383 ) (9,376 ) (9,373 ) (8,817 ) Net Loans 778,634 784,107 769,906 768,119 772,132 Premises & Equipment 9,948 10,429 10,848 11,330 11,760 Goodwill and Other Intangibles 5,080 5,075 5,135 5,166 5,191 Other Assets 27,327 23,275 22,371 21,749 19,770 Total Assets $ 1,362,036 $ 1,306,540 $ 1,218,162 $ 1,150,269 $ 1,083,326 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Demand Deposits $ 481,619 $ 470,763 $ 435,489 $ 428,577 $ 405,264 NOW Accounts 193,178 181,546 177,952 170,029 144,591 Other Interest Bearing Deposits 571,595 549,781 502,237 452,867 433,310 Total Deposits 1,246,392 1,202,090 1,115,678 1,051,473 983,165 Borrowed Funds 18,000 - - - 5,000 Other Liabilities 7,971 8,177 8,665 7,986 8,705 Total Liabilities 1,272,363 1,210,267 1,124,343 1,059,459 996,870 Common Stock 56,554 56,564 56,302 56,146 55,821 Retained Earnings 43,370 40,432 37,685 34,735 31,163 Other Capital (10,251 ) (723 ) (168 ) (71 ) (528 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 89,673 96,273 93,819 90,810 86,456 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,362,036 $ 1,306,540 $ 1,218,162 $ 1,150,269 $ 1,083,326

Statement of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Mar 31, Mar 31, 2022 2021 Change Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 8,600 $ 7,874 9 % Fees on PPP Loans 913 946 3 % Net Fair Value Amortization Income 7 43 -84 % Interest on Securities 842 271 211 % Interest on Fed Funds - - n/a Interest on Due From Banks 142 60 137 % Total Interest Income 10,504 9,194 14 % Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 210 263 -20 % Interest Expense on Borrowings 67 - n/a Total Interest Expense 277 263 5 % Net Interest Income 10,227 8,931 15 % Provision for Loan Losses - 338 -100 % Net Interest Income After Provision 10,227 8,593 19 % Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 670 653 3 % Other Non-Interest Income 494 173 186 % Total Non-Interest Income 1,164 826 41 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 4,310 3,706 16 % Occupancy and Equipment 755 590 28 % Other Non-Interest Expense 1,895 1,530 24 % Total Non-Interest Expense 6,960 5,826 19 % Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 4,431 3,593 23 % Provision for Taxes 1,276 1,033 24 % Net Income $ 3,155 $ 2,560 23 % Shares (end of period) 5,178,965 5,127,895 1 % Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.50 22 % Return on Average Assets 1.00 % 1.07 % -7 % Return on Average Equity 15.58 % 12.34 % 26 % Net Interest Margin 3.22 % 3.78 % -15 %

Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 8,600 $ 8,557 $ 8,342 $ 8,840 $ 7,874 Fees on PPP Loans 913 517 978 1,412 946 Net Fair Value Amortization Income 7 25 419 19 43 Interest on Securities 842 645 447 311 271 Interest on Fed Funds - - - - - Interest on Due From Banks 142 139 120 72 60 Total Interest Income 10,504 9,883 10,306 10,654 9,194 Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 210 207 220 259 263 Interest Expense on Borrowings 67 - - - - Total Interest Expense 277 207 220 259 263 Net Interest Income 10,227 9,676 10,086 10,395 8,931 Provision for Loan Losses - - - - 338 Net Interest Income After Provision 10,227 9,676 10,086 10,395 8,593 Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 670 705 601 664 653 Other Non-Interest Income 494 138 342 309 173 Total Non-Interest Income 1,164 843 943 973 826 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 4,310 4,003 4,469 3,829 3,706 Occupancy and Equipment 755 747 756 778 590 Other Non-Interest Expense 1,895 1,991 1,769 1,792 1,530 Total Non-Interest Expense 6,960 6,741 6,994 6,399 5,826 Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 4,431 3,778 4,035 4,969 3,593 Provision for Taxes 1,276 1,031 1,085 1,397 1,033 Net Income $ 3,155 $ 2,747 $ 2,950 $ 3,572 $ 2,560 Shares (end of period) 5,178,965 5,134,993 5,130,937 5,132,809 5,127,895 Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.53 $ 0.58 $ 0.70 $ 0.50

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Income and performance ratios: Net Income $ 3,155 $ 2,747 $ 2,950 $ 3,572 $ 2,560 Earnings per share - basic 0.61 0.53 0.58 0.70 0.50 Return on average assets 1.00 % 0.84 % 0.98 % 1.31 % 1.07 % Return on average equity 15.58 % 11.20 % 12.45 % 16.14 % 12.34 % Net interest margin 3.22 % 3.12 % 3.54 % 3.97 % 3.78 % Efficiency ratio (c) 60.48 % 64.51 % 63.80 % 56.25 % 59.06 % Asset quality: Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 9,394 $ 9,383 $ 9,376 $ 9,373 $ 8,817 Nonperforming assets 2,776 2,870 3,349 3,413 3,588 Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases 1.19 % 1.18 % 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.13 % Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases (excluding PPP loans) (a) 1.21 % 1.25 % 1.29 % 1.34 % 1.33 % Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized) -0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.28 % -0.01 % Texas ratio (b) 2.95 % 2.85 % 3.41 % 3.59 % 3.98 % Capital ratios for American Riviera Bank (d): Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.65 % 11.02 % 11.09 % 11.18 % 11.30 % Total risk-based capital 13.74 % 12.16 % 12.28 % 12.43 % 12.55 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.40 % 7.23 % 7.59 % 7.90 % 8.21 % Capital ratios for American Riviera Bancorp (d): Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.82 % N/A N/A N/A N/A Total risk-based capital 11.91 % N/A N/A N/A N/A Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.27 % N/A N/A N/A N/A Equity and share related: Common equity $ 89,673 96,273 93,819 90,810 $ 86,456 Book value per share 17.31 18.75 18.28 17.69 16.86 Tangible book value per share 16.33 17.76 17.28 16.69 15.85 Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI 18.31 17.90 17.34 16.72 15.97 Stock closing price per share 20.58 20.29 19.20 19.22 18.50 Number of shares issued and outstanding 5,178.97 5,134.99 5,130.94 5,132.81 5,127.90

Notes: (a) PPP loans are 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. (b) The sum of Nonperforming assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets). (c) Annualized Operating Expense excluding Loan Loss Provisions minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage. (d) Current period capital ratios are preliminary

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005643/en/