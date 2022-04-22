TGAL Inc. Will Be Opening Our Second Global Flagship Location Following Singapore, "J's Kitchen New York" on May 2nd, 2022

"Distributing Regional Tastes Globally"

TGAL Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo/President: Yasuhiro Kono) will be opening our second global flagship location following Singapore, "J's Kitchen New York" on May 2nd, 2022.

URL: http://jskitchen.nyc

Overview:

In the mission to spread the "Hidden Regional Taste" of Japan, TGAL has proudly built an unorthodox combination model for our Japanese restaurants. Notable establishments such as Torokeru-Hamburg steak restaurant "Fukuyoshi" from Sagamihara City, roast beef restaurant "Jimbocho Beef," Tochigi prefecture restaurant "Tonkatsu Kagura," and more are incorporated into a single location. One restaurant provides the enjoyment of experiencing five to seven "regional tastes" from all over Japan. We cycle through different brands based on market trends, and consider this business model as one of our strengths.

Establishment Features:

There are 15 seats per restaurant. Despite having a casual fast-food dining model, the interior features a chic design themed around white. We strive for high-quality, high-speed food service.

"Aiming to deliver an authentic Japanese cultural and culinary experience."

To achieve this aspiration, we have created a point-card system featuring various unique awards. Each visit to our establishments equals a point. With 5 points a menu item will be 50% off, or can be exchanged for cultural souvenirs such as chopsticks, headbands, and paper fans.

Objective of New York Location launch:

To fulfill the TGAL's vision of "Distributing Regional Tastes Globally," we have established J's Kitchen New York as our flagship in the United States. We are the largest food tech company in Japan, leading the food delivery industry. TGAL has successfully led over 100 brands, 100 FC stores, and 1,400 virtual restaurants. Utilizing our knowledge of food delivery business in Japan, we aspire to construct a working model of regional brand supply with J's Kitchen New York. Through the development of our supply model, we will pursue the vision of a worldwide branch expansion.

Grand Opening Commemoration Project:

In celebration of the grand opening of J's Kitchen New York, we will be conducting a 50% off sales campaign on select items for a limited quantity from May 2nd to May 8th.

We will select a brand and menu item for each day, serving high-quality Japanese cuisine to many customers. Each day will feature a different brand. To notify customers, we will be updating details on the J's Kitchen New York website and our in-store flyers.

Establishment Address:

261 1st Ave

New York, NY 10003

Phone Number:

917-262-0434

About TGAL Inc.:

Headquarters: 8th floor, JPR Crest Takebashi Building, 3-21-7,

Kandanishikicho, Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo, 101-0054

Japan

Representative: Yasuhiro Kono, CEO

Establishment Date: October 31st, 2013

Capital Fund: 20,000,000 Yen (Equivalent $162,700 USD in current exchange rate)

Tel: +81-3-5357-1177

Fax: +81-3-5357-1178

URL: http://tgal.jp/

Business details:

- Restaurant management

- International franchising partnership advising

- Recruitment of franchise stores

- Brand and product development

- Providing SaaS Model [AETA WORLD] service

