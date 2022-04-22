INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Dentsply Sirona Inc. ("Dentsply" or the "Company") XRAY investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 19, 2022, Dentsply stated that the Company's Chief Executive Officer had been terminated, effective immediately, and will "cease to serve as a member of the Company's Board."

On this news, Dentsply's stock fell $6.52, or 13.4%, to close at $42.20 per share on April 19, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

