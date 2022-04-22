NOG Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. NOG ("NOG" or the "Company") announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to first quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, May 5, 2022, after the market closes. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.
Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company's webcast.
|
Conference Call and Webcast Details:
|
Date:
|
May 6, 2022
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. Central Time
|
Dial-In:
|
(866) 373-3407
|
International Dial-In:
|
(412) 902-1037
|
Conference ID:
|
13729487
|
Webcast:
|
First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call (themediaframe.com)
|
Replay Information:
|
|
A replay of the conference call will be available through May 13, 2022, by dialing:
|
Dial-In:
|
(877) 660-6853
|
International Dial-In:
|
(201) 612-7415
|
Conference ID:
|
13729487
|
|
ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS
NOG is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States.
More information about NOG can be found at www.NorthernOil.com.
