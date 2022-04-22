The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. Announces Proposal to Change its Concentration Policy at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Related Change to the Fund's Benchmark

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. CEE (the "Fund") announced today that at the Fund's Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 23, 2022, stockholders of the Fund will consider, in addition to the election of Directors and approval of auditors as previously announced, a proposal to eliminate the Fund's current policy that it will concentrate its investments in the energy industry. If the proposed change to the Fund's concentration policy is approved, the Fund will not invest 25% or more of its total assets in the securities of issuers in any one industry. The Fund also announced that its Board of Directors approved a change of the benchmark index for the Fund, effective on or about July 1, 2022, from the MSCI Emerging Markets Eastern Europe Index to a custom blend of the MSCI Germany Index, 24% weight, the MSCI Austria Index, 4% weight, MSCI Switzerland Index, 12% weight, and the MSCI Emerging Markets Eastern Europe Index, 60% weight, which change of benchmark index is subject to stockholder approval at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the proposal to change the Fund's concentration policy.
For more information on the Funds, including their most recent month-end performance, visit dwsfunds.com or call (800) 349-4281.
Important Information
Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one-time public offering and once issued, shares of closed-end funds are sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of the fund's shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, the fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value.
The Fund is non-diversified and can take larger positions in fewer issues, increasing its potential risk, and also concentrates its investments in the energy sector. Investing in foreign securities presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks. Emerging markets tend to be more volatile and less liquid than the markets of more mature economies, and generally have less diverse and less mature economic structures and less stable political systems than those of developed countries. Any fund that focuses in a particular segment of the market or region of the world will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly.
War, terrorism, sanctions, economic uncertainty, trade disputes, public health crises and related geopolitical events have led, and, in the future, may lead to significant disruptions in US and world economies and markets, which may lead to increased market volatility and may have significant adverse effects on the fund and its investments.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.
Certain statements contained in this release may be forward-looking in nature. These include all statements relating to plans, expectations, and other statements that are not historical facts and typically use words like "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Such statements represent management's current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Management does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements: (i) the effects of adverse changes in market and economic conditions; (ii) legal and regulatory developments; and (iii) other additional risks and uncertainties, including public health crises (including the recent pandemic spread of the novel coronavirus), war, terrorism, trade disputes and related geopolitical events.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
NOT FDIC/ NCUA INSURED • MAY LOSE VALUE • NO BANK GUARANTEE
DWS Distributors, Inc.
The brand DWS represents DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and any of its subsidiaries such as DWS Distributors, Inc. which offers investment products or DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc. and RREEF America L.L.C. which offer advisory services. (R-089478-1) (04/22)
