INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Volta Inc. (VLTA) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 31, 2022

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Volta Inc. ("Volta" or the "Company") VLTA securities from August 2, 2021 through March 28, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until May 31, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
On August 26, 2021, Volta Industries, Inc., a private entity, and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), completed a business combination pursuant to which the combined entity was named Volta Inc.
On March 2, 2022, Volta revealed that the financial impact of the restatement of its third quarter 2021 financial results was greater than previously disclosed, expecting to report a net loss of $69.7 million for the quarter. On this news, the Company's share price declined by $0.11 per share, from $4.12 per share to close at $4.01 per share on March 3, 2022.
Then, on March 21, 2022, Volta announced that it would reschedule its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. On this news, the Company's share price declined by $0.38 per share, or approximately 8.4%, from $4.50 per share to close at $4.12 per share on March 21, 2022.
Then, on March 28, 2022, Volta announced that its founders, Scott Mercer and Christopher Wendel, had resigned from their positions as CEO and President, respectively, and from the Company's Board of Directors. On this news, the Company's share price declined by $0.76 per share, or approximately 18.4%, from $4.13 per share to close at $3.37 per share on March 28, 2022.
The lawsuit alleges that: (1) Volta had improperly accounted for restricted stock units issued in connection with the August 2021 business combination, thereby understating its net loss for third quarter 2021; (2) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting that resulted in a material error; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would restate its financial statements, and the Company's founders would imminently exit the Company.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Volta securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.
Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website: http://www.kmllp.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005616/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.