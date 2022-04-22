INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Volta Inc. (VLTA) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 31, 2022

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Volta Inc. ("Volta" or the "Company") VLTA securities from August 2, 2021 through March 28, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until May 31, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On August 26, 2021, Volta Industries, Inc., a private entity, and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), completed a business combination pursuant to which the combined entity was named Volta Inc.

On March 2, 2022, Volta revealed that the financial impact of the restatement of its third quarter 2021 financial results was greater than previously disclosed, expecting to report a net loss of $69.7 million for the quarter. On this news, the Company's share price declined by $0.11 per share, from $4.12 per share to close at $4.01 per share on March 3, 2022.

Then, on March 21, 2022, Volta announced that it would reschedule its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. On this news, the Company's share price declined by $0.38 per share, or approximately 8.4%, from $4.50 per share to close at $4.12 per share on March 21, 2022.

Then, on March 28, 2022, Volta announced that its founders, Scott Mercer and Christopher Wendel, had resigned from their positions as CEO and President, respectively, and from the Company's Board of Directors. On this news, the Company's share price declined by $0.76 per share, or approximately 18.4%, from $4.13 per share to close at $3.37 per share on March 28, 2022.

The lawsuit alleges that: (1) Volta had improperly accounted for restricted stock units issued in connection with the August 2021 business combination, thereby understating its net loss for third quarter 2021; (2) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting that resulted in a material error; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would restate its financial statements, and the Company's founders would imminently exit the Company.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Volta securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005616/en/