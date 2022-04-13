India Cards and Payments Markets, Opportunities and Risks Report 2022-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Cards and Payments - Opportunities and Risks to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Indian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, cheques, and direct debits during the review-period (2017-21e)

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2021e-25f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Indian cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the Indian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, cheques, and direct debits. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments

Ecommerce market analysis

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Indian cards and payments industry

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards

Scope

To promote digital payments, the government abolished the merchant service fee on payment transactions made using RuPay cards and UPI from January 1, 2020. In addition, all businesses with annual turnover of more than INR500 million ($6.8 million) must provide their customers with the option to pay electronically via RuPay debit cards and UPI QR codes. And in December 2021, the government approved a INR13.0 billion ($178.1 million) incentive scheme to further promote the acceptance of RuPay debit cards and BHIM-UPI (a government-backed mobile payment app). As part of this scheme, the government will pay a percentage of the value of transactions conducted using RuPay debit cards and BHIM-UPI to acquiring banks to compensate losses due to the abolishment of merchant service fees. The scheme is applicable for transactions of up to INR2,000 ($27.39) effective from April 1, 2021. These moves will boost payments via UPI and RuPay debit cards

Rising adoption of contactless cards is set to boost card payments in India. Although contactless cards are not especially popular in the country, they have gained traction during the pandemic due to rising demand for touch-free payments. To aid this trend, the country's contactless payment limit was increased from INR2,000 ($27.39) to INR5,000 ($68.48) in January 2021. The acceptance of contactless card payments among merchants is also on the rise, with over a quarter of POS terminals installed in the country supporting contactless payments as of January 2021. Meanwhile, in December 2020, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) - a division of RBI that operates RuPay - launched a new feature for RuPay cards. Card holders can now store funds (up to a maximum of INR2,000) on the card as a prepaid balance and use it to make contactless payments at POS terminals if there is any disruption to internet connectivity. If POS networks face such issues, the transaction amount is debited from the virtual prepaid balance stored on the card instead of the customer's bank account

The RBI barred American Express and Discover (which owns Diners Club) from issuing new cards starting from May 1, 2021, due to failing to comply with data storage rules. This punishment was also imposed on Mastercard in July 2021. However, the restrictions were lifted for Diners Club in November 2021. Following the ban on Mastercard, issuers are gradually migrating their card portfolios to other payment networks. In July 2021, RBL Bank partnered with Visa to issue new credit cards. Similarly, in September 2021, YES BANK partnered with Visa to issue new credit cards. The bank also launched RuPay-branded credit cards in December 2021

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

Ecommerce Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Proximity Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Job Analysis

Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

State Bank of India

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

Axis Bank

Bank of Baroda

RuPay

American Express

Visa

Mastercard

Diners Club

Fiserv

Paytm

Jio Money

PhonePe

Google Pay

