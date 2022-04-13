Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio System Market to 2027 - Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware and Software), By Device, By Modes of Operation, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System Market size is expected to reach $5.1 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 16.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) system was designed in order to meet the requirement of professional mobile radio (PMR), walkie-talkies as well as public access mobile radio (PAMR). The TETRA standard was created with a range of conventional PMR user organizations in mind, including public safety, transportation, military, utilities, government, PAMR, commercial, and the oil and gas industry. It contains a lot of safety and emergency features. Its scalable architecture enables implementation in networks ranging from single-site local area coverage to multiple-site nationwide coverage.
With four different channels over one radio carrier and 25 kHz spacing across carriers, TETRA utilizes time-division multiple access (TDMA). It is possible to use both point-to-points as well as point-to-multipoint transfer. The standard also includes digital data transmission, however at a modest data rate. TETRA Mobile Stations (MS) can interact via switching and management infrastructure (SwMI) made up of TETRA base stations in direct-mode operation (DMO) or trunked-mode operation (TMO) (TBS). DMO includes the ability to use a sequence of one or multiple TETRA terminals as relays, in addition to permitting direct communications in instances where network coverage is not available. This feature is referred as a DMO gateway from DMO to TMO or a DMO repeater from DMO to DMO.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The sudden emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic provoked the imposition of strict lockdown laws in several countries, causing delays in the import and export of Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System equipment. Both consumers and the market have been harmed by COVID-19. To minimize the spread of COVID-19 among persons, electronic manufacturing hubs were temporarily shut down. This factor had a significant impact on the terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) system market's supply chain, resulting in a scarcity of materials, components, and final products in the market.
Market Growth Factors:
The enhanced voice quality of the TETRA system
Clarity, distortion, noise, and end-to-end transmission delay are all features of speech quality. Due to the fact that PMR or professional mobile radio, is a narrow spectral wireless technology, low bit rate voice coder/decoders (Codecs) with a bit rate of around 4kbits/s are often used to convert voice signals into a digital code for transmission, and then to convert the digital code into a representation of the original voice signal at the receiving end. The specific qualities of voice quality can vary depending on the type of codec utilized. All codecs should deliver continual high-quality voice communications throughout the service region, regardless of the strength of the RF signal.
Better radio frequency coverage
The emitted RF power and receiver sensitivity, as well as the propagation properties of the radio frequency in use, define the extent of RF coverage. The variation in RF coverage performance between analog and digital should be negligible if these determining criteria are the same. The way receiver sensitivity is specified in analog differs from how it is specified in digital. The RF signal level required to create a 20dB signal-to-noise ratio is the acknowledged method of specifying analog receiver sensitivity, whereas the RF signal level at which a specified Bit Error Rate (BER) is displayed is the acceptable method of specifying digital receiver sensitivity.
Marketing Restraining Factor:
The increased cost of the service
Due to the fact that TETRA was developed in order to address the PAMR market with every possible function, complexity and development costs appeared as the most significant contributions to the higher cost of the final product. Multiple user interactions in a TETRA infrastructure necessitate fast and specialized switch nodes which are costly.
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Component
- Hardware
- Software
By Device
- Portable
- Vehicular
By Modes of Operation
- Trunked Mode Operation (TMO)
- Direct Mode Operation (DMO)
By End User
- Military & Defense
- Government & Public Safety
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Transportation
- Utilities
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- DAMM Cellular Systems A/S
- Hytera Communications Corporation Limited
- Rohill Engineering B.V.
- Rolta India Limited
- JVCKENWOOD Corporation
- Simoco Wireless Solutions
- Airbus SE
- Motorola Solutions, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wnz5fx
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005855/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.