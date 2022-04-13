Church's Chicken™ Introduces Texas-Sized Meal and Combo for a Limited Time

Flavorful value-driven offer includes guest favorites and restaurant classics, proving everything really is bigger in Texas
Church's Chicken™, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world, is launching a new way for guests to satisfy their cravings for the legendary flavor of Texas with its Texas-Sized Meal and Combo.
Starting at just $5.99, those who order the Texas-Sized Meal will receive hand-battered three-piece legs and thighs, two regular classic sides, a Honey-Butter Biscuit, and a jalapeno pepper for a bold kick. Guests can upgrade to the Texas-Sized Combo starting at $7.49 and get all that is offered with the Texas-Sized meal plus a large drink. In addition to the meal and combo, guests can add a sweet treat with a delicious apple pie.
"Church's continually strives to serve our guests bold, flavorful meals straight from the heart of Texas," said Claudia Lezcano, Senior Vice President, U.S. Marketing for Church's. "With the Texas-Sized Meal and Combo, everything is bigger – except for the price."
The Texas-Sized Meal and Combo along with additional limited time offer menu items will be available starting April 14th through May 29th at participating restaurants while supplies last. Pricing and availability may vary by location. For more information, visit www.churchs.com.
About Church's Chicken®
Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church's Chicken® is one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, The Church's Chicken Sandwich, Texas Tenders™, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's®, along with its sister brands Church's Texas Chicken® (in the Americas) and Texas Chicken® (outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 26 countries and international territories. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners since 2021, Church's® celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2022. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.
