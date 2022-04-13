YuJa, Inc. Ranks in 2022 Forbes List for Its Reputation, Employee Satisfaction, and Growth

For the second consecutive year, YuJa, Inc. has earned a place on the 2022 Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers. Joining "Business Product and Software Services" companies such as Gong.io, Calendly, Shopmonkey, Figma and others, YuJa was selected from a field of more than 2,500 eligible U.S. businesses.

In partnership with market research company Statista, America's Best Startup Employers were evaluated based on employee satisfaction, employee reputation and company growth. To qualify, companies headquartered in the U.S. must have been founded between 2012 and 2019, and must have at least 50 employees. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on over 8 million data points.

To determine reputation, the firm reviewed articles, blogs and social media posts pertaining to the employer, searching for phrases such as "corporate culture" and "employee engagement." Online reviews, website traffic and headcounts over a two-year period were assessed to determine employee satisfaction and growth.

"Every day, our employees work to listen to our customers, to build new and innovative solutions to real-world problems, and to grow personally and professionally," said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. "We didn't set out to be a Forbes Best Company, but the recognition is a motivating reminder of why we do what we do. We serve millions of educators and students worldwide, and we look forward to continued growth to better serve the needs of our customers."

A SaaS company, YuJa was founded in 2013 to provide Enterprise Video solutions for institutions of all sizes in higher education, K-12, government, nonprofit, healthcare and other corporations, enabling them to easily create, host and manage video content.

Since then, the company has introduced a Digital Accessibility offering that allows users to generate alternative formats of documents, along with a Data Archiving tool to manage large data workloads. YuJa is developing a Student Response System to help engage classroom audiences with live polls, which is expected to be released this summer.

YuJa is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., and has offices in San Jose and Toronto, Canada. To keep pace with rapid growth, YuJa is actively recruiting new staff in a number of key departments. Check out open positions, and see how you can join the team of passionate, creative, and kind individuals.

