Ohio Coatings Company, an Esmark and TCC Steel JV, Appoints David Luptak New CEO

Ohio Coatings Company – a joint venture between Esmark, Inc. and TCC Steel – today announced it has appointed David Luptak, current Esmark Industrial Group CEO, as the CEO of Ohio Coatings Company (OCC), effective June 1, 2022. Luptak succeeds Jim Tennant, who will retire after a successful 40-year career on May 31, 2022.

David Luptak will become CEO of Ohio Coatings Company, effective June 1, 2022. OCC is a joint venture between Esmark, Inc., and TCC Steel.

Luptak joined Esmark, Inc. in 2006 when Esmark acquired Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel. At that time, and for several years as part of the Esmark enterprise, he served as president and chief operating officer of Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel. Later he served as Executive Vice President of Mill Operations for Esmark, Inc., before being named Esmark Industrial Group CEO and Chief Legal Counsel.

"Dave has been a valued member of the Esmark team for more than 15 years. His extensive experience in mill operations, legal counsel, and management will benefit OCC as we continue to pursue our goals to reduce costs and increase production," said James P. Bouchard, Chairman and CEO of Esmark, Inc.

As CEO of Esmark Industrial Group, Luptak oversaw the purchase and expansion of Excalibur Machine Company, increasing the number of employees at its three locations and investing in new equipment and facilities.

Prior to joining Wheeling Pitt Steel and Esmark, Inc., Luptak held various positions at United States Steel Corporation over the course of 21 years. In 2000, he was named General Counsel of European operations and was promoted to Assistant General Counsel at the company's Pittsburgh headquarters in 2004. The following year, Luptak took over operations of the U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson plant in Braddock, PA. He is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.

Tennant was named President of OCC, an Esmark, Inc. subsidiary located in Yorkville, Ohio, in 2005 and helped the company grow into a leader in tin plate production technology and a worldwide supplier of electrolytic tin plate used in end products such as sanitary food cans and aerosol cans. He guided the company through periods of great transformation and upheaval, including ownership changes and supply chain challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

His lengthy career includes more than 40 years of experience in executive leadership and manufacturing accounting. He joined OCC as Chief Financial Officer in 1998. Previously, Tennant worked for Wheeling-Pittsburgh Corporation, serving in positions from internal auditor to general manager of accounting and control. He holds a degree in accounting from Ohio University.

"We are immensely grateful for everything Jim has done for OCC and Esmark over the years. We wish him well in his retirement," said Bouchard.

About Ohio Coatings Company

Ohio Coatings Company is a world-class producer of tin plate steel, focusing on electrolytic tin coating lines for the sanitary food can and aerosol packaging markets. Headquartered in Yorkville, Ohio, OCC is a 50/50 joint venture owned by Esmark, Inc. and TCC Steel.

www.ohiocoatingscompany.com

About TCC Steel

TCC Steel is the premier tin plater in South Korea servicing the domestic and primarily Asian markets for over 60 years. Established in 1959, TCC Steel was the first to produce electrolytic tin plate in Korea.

www.tccsteel.com

About Esmark, Inc.

Esmark, Inc. is a diversified, privately-held family company with a portfolio of industrial companies with strong roots in the steel industry. Over the years, Esmark has diversified its interests and operations into a number of businesses engaged in the industrial and commodity sectors. Esmark ESMK has focused on several key industries including steel services, oil and gas exploration, aviation, real estate, professional services, technology and youth sports development. The company is also an active corporate citizen in the communities it serves, having committed more than $10 million in philanthropic support of a wide range of humanitarian, education, family wellness and youth sports programs in Pennsylvania, Illinois and internationally.

www.esmark.com

