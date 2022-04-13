Graco Launches FieldLazer ES100 Electric Battery-Powered Airless Field Marker

A professional, fume-free, quiet field marking solution for indoor and outdoor fields
Graco Inc. GGG, a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, introduced the FieldLazer™ ES100 battery-powered airless field marker. The newest member of the FieldLazer family, the ES100 delivers full power and performance without engine fumes or noise – making it ideal for indoor and outdoor turf applications.
FieldLazer™ ES100 Battery-Powered Airless Field Striper (Photo: Business Wire)
The FieldLazer ES100 field marker is a true technology breakthrough ideal for the full range of field marking applications as it is powered by a quiet, clean, battery-powered brushless DC motor. Ideal for indoor and outdoor applications, the FieldLazer ES100 field marker uses airless spray technology – allowing for faster application speeds, less paint usage and brighter lines.
"The benefits of the FieldLazer ES100 field marker go beyond its ability to tackle indoor athletic fields, as no engine fumes, noise or vibration translates to an improved user experience," said Mike Vangstad, Global Product Marketing Manager for Pavement Maintenance Products. "In addition, the FieldLazer ES100 field marker is simple to operate with push-button starting and no gas to fill… ever! This truly is a game-changing product from Graco."
The FieldLazer ES100 field marker features two 6.0 Ah DeWalt® FlexVolt® batteries and a DeWalt Fast Charger for continuous striping while eliminating the cost and hassles of gas as well as fumes, noise and vibration. The FieldLazer ES100 field marker also features a ProX™ Power-Piston pump, brushless DC motor and InstaClean™ pump filter technologies for increased productivity and years of uninterrupted performance. Finally, it features the exclusive ProXChange™ pump replacement system, which keeps you up and running on the job.
To learn more about Graco FieldLazer ES100 field marker and all FieldLazer field markers, visit www.graco.com/fieldlazer.
ABOUT GRACO
Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.
