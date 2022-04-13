Joseph Gunnar Appoints JPMorgan Veteran as Chief Compliance Officer

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC, a leading full service boutique broker- dealer, investment adviser, and investment bank headquartered in New York City's financial district, today announced the appointment of James Mazzei as Chief Compliance Officer, effective immediately. Mazzei brings over 20 years of experience to the role, most recently as Vice-President / Supervisory Manager at J.P Morgan Private Bank and prior to that as a NYSE Regulatory Analyst at FINRA.
"As we continue to provide carefully vetted opportunities so our customers can confidently invest in the people and causes they believe in, it is important that we invest in and strengthen our already strong Compliance leadership team," said Joseph A. Alagna, Chairman & CEO of Joseph Gunnar. "James' previous supervisory experience and insight is vital to our continued success as JGUN looks to grow in 2022 and beyond."
About Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC:
Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is a leading full-service investment bank, securities and wealth management boutique, founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City's financial district. Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC provides a wide array of customary and proprietary investment products and corporate finance vehicles, including access to Buttonwood, its affiliate pre-IPO venture fund, to both suitable individuals and entities.
Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board and in all the 50 states (and Puerto Rico) – as well as a member of the FINRA, NASDAQ, and SIPC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005788/en/
