Satellite Cables and Assemblies Global Market by Satellite Type, Component, Cable Type, Conductor Material, Insulation Type, Conductor Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market by Satellite Type (Small, Medium, Large satellites), Component (Cables, Connectors), Cable type, Conductor Material (Metal Alloys, Fibers), Insulation Type, Conductor Type and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The satellite cables and assemblies market is projected to grow from USD 210 million in 2021 to USD 560 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.7 %.
Based on satellite type, the large satellites segment is expected to lead the satellite cables and assemblies market from 2021 to 2026.
Satellites that weigh >1,000 kg are termed large satellites. Government space agencies dominate the majority of the large satellite market. The heaviest artificial objects to reach lower earth orbit mainly include space stations and various upper stages of rockets. The increase in space platforms, deep space explorations are driving the usage of large satellites.
Based on component, the cables segment is expected to lead the satellite cables and assemblies market from 2021 to 2026.
Cables are used in satellites that are increasingly being adopted in modern communication technologies, miniaturization, deep space exploration. The introduction of wireless satellite internet and development of miniature hardware systems are exploiting numerous opportunities in the field of satellite-enabled communication. Cables incorporate multiple layers of wires, insulation, and fillers, which limits heat dissipation.
Based on region, North America is expected to lead the satellite cables and assemblies market from 2021 to 2026.
The US is a lucrative market for satellite cables and assemblies systems in the North America region. The US government is increasingly investing in advanced satellite technologies to enhance the quality and effectiveness of satellite communication. The increasing investment on satellite equipment to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization of existing communication in military platforms, critical infrastructure and law enforcement agencies using satellite systems, are key factors expected to drive the satellite cables and assemblies market in North America.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Launches of Small Satellites & Space Exploration Missions
- Use of Fiber Cables to Reduce Weight of Satellites
- Reducing Costs for High-Quality Flight and Ground Data Transfer
- Higher Defense Budget of Developing Countries
Restraints
- High Development and Maintenance Costs of Infrastructure to Support Satellite Wiring and Assemblies
- Reduced Demand for Wires Due to Development and Advancement of Wireless Transmission
- Complex Government Frameworks and Stringent Policies
Opportunities
- Satellite Wiring Demand for Interconnect Solutions
- Government Investment in Space Agencies
Challenges
- Concerns Over Space Debris
- High Cost of Satellite Services
- Lack of Qualified Workforce for Satellite Cables and Assembly Production
Companies Mentioned
- Airborn Connectors, Inc.
- Amphenol Corporation
- Arrow Electronics, Inc.
- Axon' Cable Sas
- Carlisle Interconnect Technologies
- Cicoil Flat Cables
- Cinch Connectivity Solutions
- Consolidated Electronic Wire & Cable Corp.
- Eaton Corporation
- Flexco Microwave Inc.
- Glenair, Inc
- Harbour Industries
- Huber+Suhner
- Latecoere Sa
- Lemo Connectors
- Leoni Ag
- Meggitt plc
- Nexans Sa
- Prysmian Group
- Radiall
- Rosenberger Group
- Sanghvi Aerospace Pvt. Ltd.
- Smiths Group plc
- TE Connectivity
- W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ad5qx7
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005815/en/
