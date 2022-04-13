Satellite Cables and Assemblies Global Market by Satellite Type, Component, Cable Type, Conductor Material, Insulation Type, Conductor Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market by Satellite Type (Small, Medium, Large satellites), Component (Cables, Connectors), Cable type, Conductor Material (Metal Alloys, Fibers), Insulation Type, Conductor Type and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The satellite cables and assemblies market is projected to grow from USD 210 million in 2021 to USD 560 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.7 %.

Based on satellite type, the large satellites segment is expected to lead the satellite cables and assemblies market from 2021 to 2026.

Satellites that weigh >1,000 kg are termed large satellites. Government space agencies dominate the majority of the large satellite market. The heaviest artificial objects to reach lower earth orbit mainly include space stations and various upper stages of rockets. The increase in space platforms, deep space explorations are driving the usage of large satellites.

Based on component, the cables segment is expected to lead the satellite cables and assemblies market from 2021 to 2026.

Cables are used in satellites that are increasingly being adopted in modern communication technologies, miniaturization, deep space exploration. The introduction of wireless satellite internet and development of miniature hardware systems are exploiting numerous opportunities in the field of satellite-enabled communication. Cables incorporate multiple layers of wires, insulation, and fillers, which limits heat dissipation.

Based on region, North America is expected to lead the satellite cables and assemblies market from 2021 to 2026.

The US is a lucrative market for satellite cables and assemblies systems in the North America region. The US government is increasingly investing in advanced satellite technologies to enhance the quality and effectiveness of satellite communication. The increasing investment on satellite equipment to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization of existing communication in military platforms, critical infrastructure and law enforcement agencies using satellite systems, are key factors expected to drive the satellite cables and assemblies market in North America.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Launches of Small Satellites & Space Exploration Missions

Use of Fiber Cables to Reduce Weight of Satellites

Reducing Costs for High-Quality Flight and Ground Data Transfer

Higher Defense Budget of Developing Countries

Restraints

High Development and Maintenance Costs of Infrastructure to Support Satellite Wiring and Assemblies

Reduced Demand for Wires Due to Development and Advancement of Wireless Transmission

Complex Government Frameworks and Stringent Policies

Opportunities

Satellite Wiring Demand for Interconnect Solutions

Government Investment in Space Agencies

Challenges

Concerns Over Space Debris

High Cost of Satellite Services

Lack of Qualified Workforce for Satellite Cables and Assembly Production

Companies Mentioned

Airborn Connectors, Inc.

Amphenol Corporation

Arrow Electronics, Inc.

Axon' Cable Sas

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

Cicoil Flat Cables

Cinch Connectivity Solutions

Consolidated Electronic Wire & Cable Corp.

Eaton Corporation

Flexco Microwave Inc.

Glenair, Inc

Harbour Industries

Huber+Suhner

Latecoere Sa

Lemo Connectors

Leoni Ag

Meggitt plc

Nexans Sa

Prysmian Group

Radiall

Rosenberger Group

Sanghvi Aerospace Pvt. Ltd.

Smiths Group plc

TE Connectivity

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

