Global IoT in Construction Market to 2027 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "IoT in Construction Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global IoT in Construction Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027.

The report predicts the global IoT in Construction Market to grow with a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on IoT in Construction Market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on IoT in Construction Market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global IoT in Construction Market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global IoT in Construction Market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Lower labor productivity and the labor shortage

Growing construction projects across the developing regions

Restraints

Higher installation cost of IoT technology in construction industry

Opportunities

Technological progress in construction equipment

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the IoT in Construction Market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the IoT in Construction Market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global IoT in Construction Market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Segment Covered

The global IoT in Construction Market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and end users.

The Global IoT in Construction Market by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

The Global IoT in Construction Market by Application

Asset Monitoring

Safety Management

Fleet Management

Predictive Maintenance

Others

The Global IoT in Construction Market by End Users

Residential

Commercial

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

Autodesk, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

KORE Wireless Group

Triax Technologies, Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Giatec Scientific Inc.

Procore Technologies, Inc.

Pillar Technologies Inc.

Sigfox S.A.

Carnegie Technologies (Longview IoT)

