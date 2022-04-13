Akron Bio Expands Commercialization of Advanced Gene Therapy and Vaccine Production with New Manufacturing Facility

The state-of-the-art cGMP facility, located in Sarasota, will help further solidify Florida as a global leader in biosciences

Akron Bio, a leading developer and manufacturer of critical building blocks used by biopharma to produce advanced therapies for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases and cancers, today launched a new, state-of-the-art cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) plasmid DNA manufacturing facility in Sarasota, Florida.

Akron Bio's Sarasota facility will address critical demands in the rapidly growing gene therapy and vaccine markets by providing plasmid DNA, an important ancillary material used in the manufacture of advanced therapies. The new site will support an increasing clinical development pipeline by relieving and securing industry supply. Akron Bio continues to set industry standards, in collaboration with global standard organizations and therapeutic providers, to ensure consistency, efficacy and safety of these advanced therapies.

"At Akron Bio, we are highly motivated by the lasting impact that cell and gene therapies, and vaccine treatments, have on patients' lives," said Robert Wedinger, Chief Executive Officer of Akron Bio. "This new facility will allow us to continue to drive the industry forward, while ensuring the highest quality and safety standards."

Akron Bio selected Manatee County for its new facility location because of the rapidly emerging biomedical hub in the region as well as the support of local and state government. As part of its expansion, Akron Bio will double its Sarasota workforce to more than 100 by the end of 2022, with plans to expand in the future to meet the growing customer demand.

"We are excited that Akron Bio has continued to demonstrate its commitment to Florida by developing a biomanufacturing workforce in Sarasota, further establishing Florida's position at the forefront of the life sciences industry," stated Nancy Bryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, BioFlorida.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Akron Bio's mission is to drive advanced therapy development through the manufacturing and commercialization of high-quality, well-documented ancillary materials. The new Sarasota facility will expand the innovation and biomanufacturing footprint in the area – resulting in the acceleration of safer and more consistent therapeutic breakthroughs.

For more information, please visit https://akronbiotech.com/pdna-manufacturing/all.

About Akron Bio

Akron Bio is a leading materials manufacturer and services provider to the regenerative medicine industry. Akron's Boca facility is ISO 13485-certified operating in line with cGMP guidelines and international standards, Akron Bio leverages more than 100,000 square feet of development and manufacturing capacity to provide advanced therapy developers the scale, compliance and regulatory support necessary to drive novel treatments from discovery to commercialization. For more information, please visit www.akronbiotech.com.

