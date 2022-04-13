Global Airport Construction Projects Analysis Report 2022: Analytics by Stage, Key Country, Contractors, Consultants and Project Owners - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Airport Construction Projects Overview and Analytics by Stage, Key Country and Player (Contractors, Consultants and Project Owners), 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Currently tracking global airport construction projects with a total value of US$588.8 billion (including all projects from announced to execution stage).

The North America region accounts for the highest share, with a combined project pipeline valued at US$197.2 billion, ahead of Europe with US$161.2 billion. Asia-Pacific's pipeline is valued at US$143.3 billion, followed by the Middle East and Africa (US$65.2 billion), and Latin America (US$21.9 billion).

With new waves of COVID-19 infections and new variants being detected, the pandemic continues to generate intense stress on airport systems and infrastructure around the world. In addition to direct spending on vaccines and other measures to cope with the COVID-19 crisis, governments have been boosting investments in airport facilities and where possible increase budgetary allocations to try to improve capacity to be better placed to cope with such crises.

Aside from the immediate airport challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for airport services continues to grow with rising economic prosperity in emerging markets and aging populations in many advance economies. Rapid population and economic growth in Asia-Pacific, in particular, is creating the need and financial means to provide an efficient health service for the region.

