Traverse City Whiskey Co. Awarded Double Gold Medals for its Barrel Proof Rye Whiskey and Barrel Proof Wheat Whiskey at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Traverse City Whiskey Co. (TCWC), a portfolio of premium whiskies and bourbon made in Michigan, today announced that its Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey and Barrel Proof Straight Wheat Whiskey were awarded Double Gold medals at the prestigious 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The Barrel Proof Rye also won Gold at the 2021 competition. In 2019, TCWC's Signature Edition Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey was named "Best Small Batch Bourbon" and received Double Gold.

The Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey contains a mashbill of 95% rye and 5% malted barley (sourced) that's bottled at 117.6 proof (58.8% ABV). The whiskey showcases a classic rye spice, notes of allspice, black peppercorns and sage and a warm buttery finish. The expression was aged a minimum of six years and retails for $79.99 per 750ml bottle.

The Barrel Proof Straight Wheat Whiskey, which TCWC will allocate to approximately 200 leading US retailers for the first time this Fall, features a mashbill of 95% wheat and 5% malted barley (sourced) that will be bottled at barrel proof (typically 55-59% ABV). The award-winning whiskey exemplifies a more delicate palette of most TCWC expressions, presenting notes of honey and caramel that give way to a light bready spice with an early, sweet finish. The expression has a minimum age statement of five years and retails for $89.99 per 750ml bottle.

Known as "The Whiskey of the North," TCWC draws upon its early family roots in the distilled spirits industry dating back to the late 1800s, sourcing their grains from the Midwest. The distilling team, led by Chris Fredrickson, Jared Rapp and Moti Goldring, makes quality products, inspired by patented distilling techniques invented by Fredrickson's great grandfather during the prohibition era.

"We're absolutely psyched to not only take home two Double Gold medals but to also consistently be recognized by one of the most prestigious competitions in the world," said Chris Fredrickson, Co-founder, Traverse City Whiskey Co. "We're thrilled at the response to our various barrel proof offerings and are incredibly proud of our barrel selection and blending team."

TCWC products are available online via Reserve Bar and Beverage Warehouse and at on- and off-premise establishments in the following markets: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Washington DC, and Wisconsin. Retail prices may vary by market.

For more information, please visit www.tcwhiskey.com and use the "whiskey finder" in the top right corner to find retailers that sell the brand.

About Traverse City Whiskey Co.

Traverse City Whiskey Co. is an independent and locally owned distilled spirits company based in Traverse City, Michigan, that's dedicated to producing approachable premium to super-premium whiskey and bourbon. Known as "The Whiskey of the North," the upstart company draws upon its early family roots in the distilled spirits industry dating back to the late 1800s, sourcing all grains from the Midwest.

Traverse City Whiskey Co. is a proud member of the Michigan Spirits Association and Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS).

