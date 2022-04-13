Insights on the Fiber Reinforced Polymer Global Market to 2027 - Versatile Properties of Fiber Reinforced Polymers is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global fiber reinforced polymer market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027.

The report predicts the global fiber reinforced polymer market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on fiber reinforced polymer market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on fiber reinforced polymer market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global fiber reinforced polymer market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global fiber reinforced polymer market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Versatile properties of fiber reinforced polymers

Growing demand for fiber reinforced polymers from end user industries

Restraints

Environmental concerns of fiber reinforced polymers

Opportunities

Growing investments in R&D of new fiber reinforced polymers

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the fiber reinforced polymer market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the fiber reinforced polymer market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global fiber reinforced polymer market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Segments Covered

The global fiber reinforced polymer market is segmented on the basis of product, and end user.

The Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market by Product

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer

Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer

Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer

The Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market by End User

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace and Defense

Electronics

Others

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include:

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

MST Rebar Inc.

BASF SE

SGL Carbon SE

Ten Cate NV

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

AGC Inc.

Borosil Limited

Aegion Corporation

Hengshui Jiubo Composites Co. Ltd

